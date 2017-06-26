Hassan Whiteside does Paris, asks Mona Lisa ‘Who doin’ it with blocks?’

If you aren’t following Hassan Whiteside on Snapchat by now...
The Miami Heat’s 7-foot comedian and the league’s rebounding champion last season added another glorious chapter to his Snapchat adventures this weekend when he toured Paris on vacation and took us through The Louvre in a way only he can.
Among the funnier lines from Whiteside’s Parisian tour before you take it in for yourself in the video below:
▪ As he stood in front of a sculpture of Athena: “Athena – you ain’t got no arms. So I know you can’t feel me.”
▪ As he stood in front of another sculpture: “Shorty is 120 years old. 120 BC though. Her clothes still white. She hit it with Clorox though.”
▪ Whiteside to the Mona Lisa: “Mona Lisa who doin’ it with blocks? Exactly. I thought so.”
▪ Shortly after visiting the Mona Lisa, Whiteside says, as he poses for photos with fans: “You know what’s crazy? People are asking for pictures with me in the same room with Mona Lisa. Man, I’m from the bottom. Who am I? That’s crazy.”
▪ Whiteside on Napoleon’s apartment inside The Louvre: “Not shabby.”
▪ Whiteside upon seeing a painting of Napoleon: “Look at that boy Napoleon The Third. That boy got too much sauce. Imagine him sliding into DMs [direct messages] like that. She going to respond.”
The Louvre is so much better with Hassan Whiteside's commentary.— SB Nation (@SBNation) June 25, 2017
(: @youngwhiteside | Snapchat) pic.twitter.com/6FKDTRseJc
Whiteside, who turned 28 less than two weeks ago, continued his vacation through Paris with lunch at Five Guys burgers and a trip up the Eiffel Tower.
“I ain’t even going to lie to you all,” Whiteside said as he later looked at the Eiffel Towel from a distance. “This is amazing to me. I’ve only seen the Eiffel Tower in my mom’s bathroom. Like this is crazy. I never thought...”
Later, Whiteside ended the night by dancing like James Brown.
Possibly the best thing on the Internet pic.twitter.com/12CbiCUAiY— /r/Heat (@Heat_Reddit) June 25, 2017
Imagine randomly seeing this in a hotel lobby pic.twitter.com/9Bkq44UnBt— /r/Heat (@Heat_Reddit) June 25, 2017
If this is all new to you, Whiteside has been living out his life on Snapchat for the last couple years.
He actually announced he was resigning with the Heat last summer on his Snapchat account. He followed that up with a hilarious trip to the zoo in New York City.
Earlier this month, Whiteside surprised his mother with a brad new six-bedroom home in North Carolina and recorded the moment on Snapchat.
“It was a great feeling,” Whiteside told us earlier this month of surprising his mother with the six-bedroom home. “I told her the realtor had said the house was sold. I told her I’m going to go check it out anyway. She didn’t know it was sold to me, though.”
