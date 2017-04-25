Waiters says Durant, Warriors happy he and Heat aren’t lurking in playoffs

Dion Waiters is full of Philly Cheese Swag and he’s given Miami Heat fans at least one more taste of it before heading into free agency this July.
The 25-year-old shooting guard penned a column for the Players Tribune Tuesday morning and in it he not only shares a great story about the first time he met Heat team president Pat Riley, but also how he told close friend Kevin Durant over dinner following the Heat’s loss at Golden State in January that Miami was about to go on a long winning streak, a prediction which came true as the Heat put together the third-longest winning streak in franchise history at 13 games.
Waiters, who hit the game-winning shot in Miami’s win over Durant and the Warriors on Jan. 23 in the middle of that win streak, then ended his piece with this gem: “I know Kev is reading this right now, like, ‘Thank God this dude is at home doing articles instead of lurking in the playoffs.’ You didn’t wanna see us, Kev!”
Waiters, who is expected to pass on a $3 million player option for next season for bigger riches in free agency when it begins in July, reiterated in his piece for the Players Tribune how he would like to stay in Miami beyond one season.
“Look, I know we fell one game short of the playoffs, and it kills me,” Waiters wrote. “If I hadn’t gone down with an injury, I think we all know where we’d be right now. But you know what? The run this season was magical. Our fans sold out the arena every night, even when we were left for dead.
“I love Miami. I had a hell of a season here... Hopefully, we found a home down here. However it shakes out, this has been a hell of a ride this season, and now that you know a little bit about where I come from, and what I’ve seen, you know I’m being real with you when I say that I’m just thankful.”
Waiters, who played in just 46 games because of groin and ankle injuries, is staying in Miami this off-season and training at the Heat’s facilities. Last week, he posted a video of himself on Snapchat working out with team captain Udonis Haslem.
Comments