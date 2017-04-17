Chris Bosh discusses NBA future, Pat Riley and hurt feelings with Larry King

The Miami Heat will conduct exit interviews Monday morning and it’s expected coach Erik Spoelstra and a few players who choose to do so will meet with reporters and field questions following a heartbreaking end to the season last week which ended just shy of the playoffs.
Chris Bosh, 33, won’t be part of those festivities. He hasn’t been around the team all season, not since he failed a physical in the preseason following his third blood-clotting episode since he was first hospitalized after the All-Star break in 2015.
But Bosh did speak to Larry King recently. In clips from an interview on “Larry King Now” on the Ora.tv digital network posted Sunday night, Bosh said he still believes he will return to the NBA one day, but made no promises it will happen.
He also sounded much more at peace than he had in the past about Pat Riley’s decision back in September to no longer work towards his return and to eventually recoup the 11-time All-Star’s $25.2 million salary cap hold for next season, giving the Heat money it can spend elsewhere to improve the team.
“I understand what they have to do as a team,” said Bosh, who is signed through the 2018-19 season. “It is a business. I know we as athletes and owners and people involved with the NBA never want to say that it’s a business and things like that. It is a business. And hurt does come in with that. But, as president of the Miami Heat, I understand what he has to do.”
Bosh did not get into specifics regarding his health calling it “complicated... very, very complicated.” He also expressed mixed emotions about whether he misses playing.
“At heart, I’m still an athlete and that is not how I want it to end,” Bosh said of his playing career. “I do [miss playing]. But a part of me doesn’t. I’ve come to enjoy different aspects of life. There’s a lot of life out there. I mean only because as basketball players – we do that – that’s really it. But I've enjoying spending time with my kids. I've enjoyed spending time with my wife and just kind of relaxing and working on my mind and my soul.”
Bosh said being away from the game “forced” him “to grow in a lot of different ways.”
Among his endeavors away from the court, Bosh was studio analyst for TNT during its ‘Players Only’ broadcasts.
Would he ever consider coaching?
“No, I don’t want to coach,” Bosh said. “I will always be around the game of basketball. I think, if I do, it would be young minds. But grown men? No. I would not want to do that.”
▪ So why did Bosh stay away from the team all season?
“If I can't play there’s no reason to go,” he said. “To watch the game without me in it, is just no point doing that.”
▪ Where does Bosh see himself in 10 years?
“I have no idea,” he sad. “I just hope to be handsome and hopefully that fund works out.”
