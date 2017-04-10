Where does Whiteside’s season rank among Heat’s best centers? At the top with Shaq, Zo

2:22 Ellington: "We're excited for this road trip." Pause

2:17 Whiteside: 'Nobody's going to feel sorry for me.'

1:13 Coach Tom Rowe discusses Panthers’ disappointing season

1:52 Gunman opens fire at Shops of Merrick Park

2:26 City of North Miami Beach unveils new trolleys

0:32 Thieves swipe cases of booze from Coral Gables liquor store

3:36 Shakeup in Sunrise: Dale Tallon is GM of Florida Panthers once more

0:54 WOW takes flight from Miami

0:56 Families check out the gadgets at Maker Faire Miami