Dwyane Wade’s first season with Bulls ends with fractured elbow

Dwyane Wade’s first season back home with the Chicago Bulls is officially over.
The former Miami Heat star fractured his right elbow in Wednesday night’s loss to the Memphis Grizzlies according to the Bulls, who announced the news on its Twitter account.
OFFICIAL: Dwyane Wade's MRI showed a sprain and a small fracture in the elbow. Wade will be out the remainder of the regular season. pic.twitter.com/SzKwnysq1I— Chicago Bulls (@chicagobulls) March 16, 2017
Wade, a 13-time All-Star, exited with eight minutes, 35 seconds remaining in the game after getting tangled up with Zach Randolph on a rebound. An MRI Thursday revealed a small fracture and a sprain.
Wade, 35, signed a two-year deal with the Bulls (32-36) last summer that includes a $23.8 million player option for next season.
While Heat fans might be hoping for a reunion, it’s hard to imagine Miami offering anything close to that kind of money to bring Wade back if he opts to enter free agency.
Miami is expected to have roughly $39 million in cap space next season once it recoups the $25 million cap hit next season for Chris Bosh.
Wade’s injury severely hampers the Bulls’ playoff hopes. Miami (33-35) and Chicago are currently seeded ninth and 10th in the Eastern Conference standings.
