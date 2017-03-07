The before and after story of James Johnson’s physical transformation

1:49 McGruder talks being a finalist for Rookie of Month honors Pause

0:45 Heat players pay homage to el Nuevo Herald photographer Hector Gabino

2:36 Spoelstra said he spent Friday's loss 'probing for answers'

1:58 Dion Waiters on 1-for-11 night: "Happens man. I ain't blaming it on nothing."

0:33 Daycare worker arrested for pushing child down stairs

1:05 Court hearing on Miami-Dade mayor's Trump-friendly policy to jail people slated for deportation

2:39 Guantánamo: Ready to grow

1:33 Feds break up largest Medicare scam in U.S. history

2:13 Music professor says creative learning can translate to any field