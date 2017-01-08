Heat’s Richardson has sprained left foot; Weber trying out for 76ers

The Heat’s 117-114 heartbreaking loss to the Boston Celtics on Dec. 30 sure turned out to be painful in more ways than one.
Justise Winslow sustained a season-ending shoulder injury after getting tangled up with Al Horford, Hassan Whiteside missed four games with a bruised retina after Jae Crowder poked him in the eye, and now Josh Richardson finds himself shelved with a sprained left foot, the result of taking “a weird step” in that same game.
“I hurt it a few games ago, but I thought it would get better so I just kind of played on it and hoped for the best,” Richardson said pregame Sunday. “But it kind of started getting worse. So I told them I wanted to get an X-ray and I got an MRI. But they said it was probably just a sprain, so I’ve just got to stay off of it for a little bit.”
Richardson missed all of training camp and the first four games of the regular season recovering from a sprained MCL in his right knee and then six games at the beginning of December with a sprained right ankle. Until this season, he had never been hurt in his entire playing career.
“It’s crazy,” Richardson said. “I’ve never been hurt. I guess it comes with it. I’ve never played an NBA schedule in its entirety, so I guess it’s what comes with it.”
Richardson said the pain in his foot feels “about the same” as his sprained ankle earlier this season. “I guess we’ll see how long it takes to heal,” he said.
Coach Erik Spoelstra didn’t seem concerned Richardson’s injury would keep him out long.
“He’s young,” Spoelstra said. “Hopefully he’ll respond quick.”
76ERS TRYOUT FOR WEBER
Briante Weber, who was with the Heat last season, in training camp and remains on the team’s D-League roster in Sioux Falls, will have a tryout with the Philadelphia 76ers on Monday. He’s one of four players competing to sign a 10-day contract, a source said.
Weber, 24, is averaging 14.1 points, 7.6 rebounds, 7.1 assists and 3.2 steals a game for the Skyforce this season.
“That’s big time man, I’m happy for him,” said Heat guard Rodney McGruder, who beat out Weber for the final spot in the Heat roster coming out of camp and who won a league championship with him as a teammate last season in Sioux Falls.
“He deserves it. He’s put the work in. He’s shown what he’s capable of and I know what he’s capable of. I know he’s an NBA player. Just to hear that brightens up my day a little bit.”
Comments