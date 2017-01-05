Heat’s Justise Winslow after season-ending shoulder surgery: ‘To say I am disappointed is an understatement’

Heat forward Justise Winslow took to social media to express his disappointment after undergoing season-ending surgery Thursday in Miami to repair a torn labrum in his right shoulder.
“To say I am disappointed is an understatement,” Winslow posted on his Twitter account. “It hurts that I can’t be there for my teammates, the coaching staff and our fans. After a lot of thought, this surgery is what is best for my career. I will be back – in the meantime, I will dedicate myself to the rehab process and will find a way to support my teammates and make my team better. Thank you all for the love and support.”
Thursday’s procedure, performed by team physician Dr. Harlan Selesnick at Miami Orthopedics & Sports Medicine Institute at Doctors Hospital, took an hour and 20 minutes and will require Winslow, 20, to be in a sling for six weeks according to a statement released by the Heat.
The road back isn’t easy. The rehabilitation process can be lengthy. But Winslow, a left-handed shooter, should still have ample time to be ready for the start of the Heat’s off-season conditioning program.
Winslow, who also missed 16 games this season with a sore left wrist, appeared in 18 games and made 15 starts, averaging 10.9 points, 5.2 rebounds, 3.7 assists, 1.4 steals in 34.7 minutes.
Still, the Heat’s 2015 first round pick was the second-worst shooter in the league averaging double-digit shot attempts (35.4 percent) and shot 20 percent from three-point range. It’s an area he has to improve.
