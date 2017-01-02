What have the worst starts in Heat history led to? Hint: Root for a repeat of 2002-03

1:17 Miami Heat's Dragic says his back feels a lot better Pause

1:36 Miami Heat's Hassan Whiteside talks about being poked in his right eye

2:04 Miami Heat's Waiters says "it looks real promising" he'll return for West Coast trip

3:32 Pat Riley discusses Miami Heat's offseason, Dwyane Wade's departure

3:14 Video: Doctor explains blood clots and how they affect the Miami Heat's Chris Bosh

1:29 Miami Heat coach Erik Spoelstra talks about Chris Bosh

2:44 Miami Heat's Goran Dragic addresses Chris Bosh news, Dwyane Wade departure

5:48 Dave Barry's 2016 Holiday Gift Guide

57:11 Dave Barry and Carl Hiaasen talk politics, Florida and a presidential bid at the Miracle Theatre