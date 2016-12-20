As deadline approaches, Heat season ticket holders asked to place faith in ‘young team’

Miami Heat season ticket holders received their final notice in the mail to extend their membership before Wednesday’s deadline and with it came a packet of palm tree seeds.
“We are sowing the seeds of something special on the shores of Biscayne Bay,” the letter accompanying the seeds said.
“We’ve raised trophies and now we’re raising the next generation of champions. We planted our flag, but now we’re planting something new.”
The Heat, off to a 9-19 start entering Tuesday night’s game against the Orlando Magic, have sold out 252 consecutive regular season games and 308-straight including the playoffs, the second longest active streak in the NBA.
But with the team struggling and the franchise in the midst of a roster rebuild without a bonafide superstar on the roster, it’s fair to wonder if that streak will continue and if some Heat diehards might decide not to renew.
Here’s the letter the team sent season ticket holders:
#Heat season ticket holders received this in the mail today with actual palm tree seeds in it pic.twitter.com/leIPWbD91D— Manny Navarro (@Manny_Navarro) December 20, 2016
MCGRUDER OUT
Guard Rodney McGruder, who had started 14 games in a row, missed his first game of the season with a sprained left ankle. McGruder, who initially sprained the ankle in the loss at Atlanta Dec. 7 and played through it, said he aggravated the ankle in a freak accident at Monday’s practice. He said he was only sitting out against the Magic because the Heat training staff was making him rest it.
The rookie’s absence Tuesday leaves Hassan Whiteside as the only player healthy and available for all 29 of the Heat’s games. Udonis Haslem hasn’t missed any games because of injury, but did ask to leave the team when it was Cleveland to go see his son play for St. Thomas Aquinas in the state championship game in person.
