Johnson fills void for Heat as a stretch center

1:29 Whiteside on the Heat's win over Wizards Pause

3:37 Goran Dragic talks about his big night

1:50 James Johnson talks about playing center

1:43 Dragic says when Whiteside 'doesn't play at the top of his game it's tough' for Heat to win

1:51 Former pro wrestler body slams suspected crook

1:50 Adam Gase: Ryan Tannehill only sprained his knee

2:10 Gase: I don't have much experience with Matt Moore

1:48 Gov. Rick Scott announces that Zika zone in Miami Beach has been lifted

2:54 Man wearing a bucket on his head steals pigeons from Miami botanica