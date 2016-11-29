Heat leaves ailing Winslow (wrist), Waiters (groin) at home as it opens three-game road trip

3:55 Whiteside said he missed playing lob game with Dragic Pause

2:03 Dragic said he and Whiteside have always had chemistry

1:55 Hassan Whiteside to have an MRI on his left knee

0:48 Thief caught on camera after stealing woman's purse

0:27 Colombia plane crash kills 75 (Warning: graphic content)

1:27 Thousands of Cubans visit Fidel Castro memorial in Havana

1:53 Cameras were supposed to capture a mountain lion but the police saw something stranger instead

5:39 49ers' Kaepernick: Castro comments taken out of context

1:02 Fidel Castro: A visual evolution of a leader through the decades