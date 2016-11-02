Is Tyler Johnson a legit Sixth Man of the Year candidate?

2:27 Tyler Johnson said Heat's late game shot selection all based on matchups Pause

2:33 Goran Dragic said Heat didn't want to give game away to Kings

2:34 Spoelstra says Heat isn't happy with 1-2 start, but good things happening

2:26 Goran Dragic wants consistent effort from Miami Heat after loss to San Antonio Spurs

3:26 Hassan Whiteside said he's got to drink Gatorade to avoid cramps

2:23 Justise Winslow reacts to Miami Heat's loss to San Antonio Spurs

2:05 Hillary Clinton criticizes Donald Trump at Fort Lauderdale rally

1:27 President Clinton stumps for Hillary in Florida City

1:29 Car hits church during Sunday service