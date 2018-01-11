The Heat, no doubt fueled by the Big 3-era championship runs, dominates other Miami teams in a new ranking of national relevance in sports.
The Heat, no doubt fueled by the Big 3-era championship runs, dominates other Miami teams in a new ranking of national relevance in sports. Miami Herald file photo
The Heat, no doubt fueled by the Big 3-era championship runs, dominates other Miami teams in a new ranking of national relevance in sports. Miami Herald file photo

Greg Cote

How Miami teams fared in a new study of national relevance — and the one that dominated

By Greg Cote

gcote@miamiherald.com

January 11, 2018 04:46 PM

A new first-of-its-kind study by the Samford University Center for Sports Analytics in Birmingham, Alabama, has produced the inaugural “Relevance Rankings” of U.S. sports leagues, entities and teams — and how Miami teams fare runs the gamut from high relevance to, well, something closer to irrelevance.

The rankings, says the Center, are based on a deep dive into social media data from 6.9 million U.S sports fans in a study conducted this past August that analyzed how fans connected to teams, sports brands, events, athletes and media.

The Miami Heat led all South Florida teams by a lot, ranking fourth in the NBA with a 6.54 rating, just ahead of the Cavaliers and after the top three: Lakers at 8.94, Warriors 8.72 and Bulls 6.94.

The Miami Dolphins rank a mid-pack 18th (of 32 teams) in NFL relevance with a 3.22 rating. The top three: Cowboys 8.01, Patriots 7.01 and Steelers 6.15.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Miami Hurricanes football ranks third of 14 ACC teams with a 1.01 rating, after Clemson’s 1.99 and Florida State’s 1.30. Overall that ranked the Canes 19th of 70 rated college teams. The top three: Alabama 2.29, Michigan 2.22 and Notre Dame 2.09. (FSU was ranked eighth overall and Florida 12th).

Click here for more.

And the Florida Panthers are ranked 22nd of 31 NHL teams with a 1.18 rating. The top three: Blackhawks at 5.04, Penguins 3.53 and Bruins 2.04.

The study did not include a ranking of MLB teams. (Perhaps just as well for the Miami Marlins).

The top five leagues or entities overall: NFL 33.60, NBA 25.49, MLB 18.87, ESPN College GameDay 12.69 and WWE 10.73.

More Videos

Miami Dolphins end of season press conference 3:09

Miami Dolphins end of season press conference

Pause
I, Tonya 2:24

I, Tonya

Dolphins coach Adam Gase after win over Patriots 1:01

Dolphins coach Adam Gase after win over Patriots

Miami-Police demonstrates new E-Ticket 2:08

Miami-Police demonstrates new E-Ticket

Kentucky man slips and slides on ice 0:36

Kentucky man slips and slides on ice

Tide Pods Challenge is the latest teen craze 0:48

Tide Pods Challenge is the latest teen craze

Dolphins' Adam Gase talks about Jarvis Landry 1:54

Dolphins' Adam Gase talks about Jarvis Landry

Should Lolita be freed? What's next for her and other large marine mammals in captivity. 5:19

Should Lolita be freed? What's next for her and other large marine mammals in captivity.

Recognizing signs of physical child abuse 0:54

Recognizing signs of physical child abuse

Georgia student kidnapped at knife-point 0:50

Georgia student kidnapped at knife-point

  • Miami Heat fans welcome the three kings

    Miami welcomes the three kings of the Miami Heat as Lebron James, Dwyane Wade, and Chris Bosh join the NBA team in a spectacular show at AmericanAirlines Arena on Friday July 9, 2010.

Miami Heat fans welcome the three kings

Miami welcomes the three kings of the Miami Heat as Lebron James, Dwyane Wade, and Chris Bosh join the NBA team in a spectacular show at AmericanAirlines Arena on Friday July 9, 2010.

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

Miami Dolphins end of season press conference 3:09

Miami Dolphins end of season press conference

Pause
I, Tonya 2:24

I, Tonya

Dolphins coach Adam Gase after win over Patriots 1:01

Dolphins coach Adam Gase after win over Patriots

Miami-Police demonstrates new E-Ticket 2:08

Miami-Police demonstrates new E-Ticket

Kentucky man slips and slides on ice 0:36

Kentucky man slips and slides on ice

Tide Pods Challenge is the latest teen craze 0:48

Tide Pods Challenge is the latest teen craze

Dolphins' Adam Gase talks about Jarvis Landry 1:54

Dolphins' Adam Gase talks about Jarvis Landry

Should Lolita be freed? What's next for her and other large marine mammals in captivity. 5:19

Should Lolita be freed? What's next for her and other large marine mammals in captivity.

Recognizing signs of physical child abuse 0:54

Recognizing signs of physical child abuse

Georgia student kidnapped at knife-point 0:50

Georgia student kidnapped at knife-point

  • Greg Cote's Back in My Day: Halloween!

    In his latest Back In My Day video from the Dan LeBatard Show, Greg Cote lays out his rules to celebrate Halloween the proper way: with more hobo costumes!

Greg Cote's Back in My Day: Halloween!

View More Video

About Greg Cote

Greg Cote

@gregcote

Greg Cote has been a Miami Herald sports columnist since 1995 and also writes the Random Evidence blog and NFL predictions along with his notorious sidekick the Upset Bird. He has covered Hurricanes football (1984-88), the Dolphins (1990-91) and major events including Super Bowls, NBA Finals, World Series, Stanley Cup, Olympics and World Cup.
Read Greg Cote's Random Evidence blog at http://blogs.herald.com/random_evidence/