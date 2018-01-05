What was biggest Miami sports story of 2017? Annual poll has 18 choices. Vote now!

We had it easy in 2016 with three stories that clearly stood out above the rest, although two made us sad. A year ago in our annual poll, you voted the tragic death of Jose Fernandez as the biggest story of the year, followed by the Dolphins ending their eight-year playoff drought, and then Dwyane Wade leaving the Miami Heat. Nothing else was close. But is anything as clear-cut for for 2017? We'll see. And you'll decide.
Previously we asked you to name the past year's top national sports story and you did (with results below). Now we invite you to select the 2017 Miami/South Florida sports story of the year, from a randomly presented top 18 of my choosing. You may vote for your top six (6). I offer no synopsis beyond the description phrase in the poll, because if it needs further explaining, it obviously wasn't that big or important to you. OK. Ready? Vote!
NFL player protests voted biggest 2017 national story: We asked what was the biggest national sports story of 2017, then gave you The Associated Press Top 10 in jumbled order and allowed you to vote for your top three. That meant the highest vote total possible would be 33.3 percent if every participant used all three votes. Triple the percentages below for an idea of how often that story was included in the consensus of top threes. Your results:
No. 1. NFL player protests over social justice draws critics led by President Donald Trump — 20.14 percent
No. 2. Astros win first World Series to lift city devastated by Hurricane Harvey — 19.72 percent
No. 3. Patriots, in year that began with Tom Brady suspension, stage record rally to win Super Bowl — 14.31 percent
The rest: U.S. men, Italy fail to qualify for World Cup — 12.21 percent; Conor McGregor vs. Floyd Mayweather — 9.03 percent; Clemson comeback beats Alabama for college football title — 8.06 percent; College basketball investigated by FBI over recruiting corruption — 5.69 percent; Golden State led by Kevin Durant wins NBA Finals — 4.17 percent; USA Gymnastics rocked by sex-abuse scandal involving team doctor — 3.75 percent; and Russia banned from upcoming Winter Olympics over doping — 2.92 percent.
