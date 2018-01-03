Two Canes finish high in our final state player of the year rankings. But who’s No. 1?

South Florida Bulls quarterback Quinton Flowers (from Miami Jackson High) edges UCF counterpart McKenzie Milton to win the Miami Herald’s final 2017 State Offensive Player of the Year rankings — the “state Heisman” for our seven top-level Football Bowl Subdivision (FBS) college teams. Miami Hurricanes quarterback Malik Rosier finishes third, followed closely by FAU running back Devin Singletary. The top-finishing receiver, eighth overall, is UCF’s Tre’Quan Smith.
The do-it-all, dual-threat Flowers passed for 2,911 yards and 25 touchdowns, while running for 1,078 yards and 11 TDs.
The final Top 25 shows balance among the seven schools, with five players from UCF and South Florida making it, and three each from Miami, Florida State, Florida, FAU and FIU.
Our weekly SOPY rankings measure the most productive quarterbacks, running backs and receivers from the state’s seven FBS teams. The rankings are cumulative but based weekly on average points per game, or total points divided by the number of games a player’s team has played. This keeps the comparison even because not all teams play the same number of games. Our simple formula awards a half-point for every passing yard and one point for every rushing or receiving yard, with six points for every TD scored or thrown.
The 2017 FINAL TOP 25 (including bowls):
RK Player, School-Pos. Avg. Total (Games)
1. Quinton Flowers, SoFla qb 229.13 2,749.5 (12)
2. McKenzie Milton, UCF qb 223.19 2,901.5 (13)
3. Malik Rosier, Miami qb 171.27 2,226.5 (13)
4. Devin Singletary, FAU rb 165.79 2,321 (14)
5. Alex McGough, FIU qb 135.08 1,756 (13)
6. Jason Driskel, FAU qb 118.25 1,655.5 (14)
7. Cam Akers, FSU rb 100.27 1,303.5 (13)
8. Tre’Quan Smith, UCF rec 98.31 1,278 (13)
9. Travis Homer, Miami rb 95.69 1,244 (13)
10. James Blackman, FSU qb 91.54 1,190 (13)
11. Marquez Valdes-Scantling, SoFla rec 85.75 1,029 (12)
12. Darius Tice, SoFla rb 85.17 1,022 (12)
13. D’Ernest Johnson, SoFla rb 83.58 1,003 (12)
14. Adrian Killins, UCF rb 79.62 1,035 (13)
15. Jacques Patrick, FSU rb 73.92 961 (13)
16. Thomas Owens, FIU rec 72.73 945.5 (13)
17. Feleipe Franks, Florida qb 71.27 784 (11)
18. Alex Gardner, FIU rb 69.00 897 (13)
19. Otis Anderson, UCF rec 68.23 887 (13)
20. Lamical Perrine, Florida rb 63.36 697 (11)
21. Tyre McCants, SoFla rec 63.17 758 (12)
22. Willie Wright, FAU rec 59.86 838 (14)
23. Dredrick Snelson, UCF rec 58.46 760 (13)
24. Braxton Berrios, Miami rec 57.00 741 (13)
25. Malik Davis, Florida rb 54.18 596 (11)
Cote’s State of the State final rankings: 1. UCF (13-0); 2. Miami (10-3); 3. South Florida (10-2); 4. FAU (11-3); 5. Florida State (7-6); 6. FIU (8-5); 7. Florida (4-7).
