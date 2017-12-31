How satisfied are you with the Dolphins after season-ending loss to Bills? Year-end poll. Vote now!

The Dolphins’ throwback uniforms Sunday were vintage, classic ’70s. Franchise icon Don Shula participated in the pregame coin flip. And absolutely nothing else harked to better days as Miami sagged to the end of a 6-10 season with a 22-16 home loss to the Buffalo Bills. Our five takeaways:
1. Can we forget this season ever happened? Redact it from the record? After a drought-busting playoff appearance last year, Miami lapsed back to mediocrity in a season lowlighted by Ryan Tannehill’s training camp injury and the offensive line coach departing in shame after a video of him snorting white powder in his Dolphins office.
2. This was only Miami’s seventh 10-loss season in 52 franchise years.
3.Lame-duck temp-QB Jay Cutler played only one series then gave way to third-stringer David Fales, who, until a late interception, played OK with 265 yards passing and a TD. Wait. Stop. Don’t go there. The answer ain’t Fales.
4. Was it frustration or lack of discipline with key offensive cogs Jarvis Landry and Kenyan Drake getting ejected in that fourth quarter melee? Miami had 14 penalties for 145 yards. That’s a self-defeating lack of discipline. Fins had a facemask penalty negate a fumble recovery Sunday, and a pass interference penalty in the end zone. This was not a talented enough team to overcome its own pratfalls.
5. Happier new year?
Ok, now, sorry, but we have to finish what we started. We do our postgame polls after every game. Here’s the latest and last for 2017. Vote now:
DOLFAN SATISFACTION METER: G16/FINAL: Time again for the latest installment of the Dolfan Satisfaction Meter postgame polls, this in the wake of Sunday's 22-16 Dolphins home loss vs. the Buffalo Bills putting Miami's final season record at 6-10. The DSM is a continuous weekly gauge of how Dolfans are feeling about the team and its direction. Right after each game I invite you to share your overall degree of satisfaction. Criteria for voting is your own, but I suggest fans consider the most recent game's performance and caliber of opponent, season as a whole, direction the club is heading and your overall degree of optimism — all in the context of reasonable expectations. Because this is the final poll, I suggest you give added weight to the season as a whole. Results are certified official the morning after one full day of voting. In this case that will be around 7 a.m. Tuesday.
2017 game-by-game DSM results
G1: 81.9% (following 19-17 victory at L.A. Chargers)
G2: 4.8% (following 20-6 loss at N.Y. Jets)
G3: 3.8% (following 20-0 loss vs. New Orleans in London)
G4: 9.9% (following 16-10 victory vs. Tennessee)
G5: 79.7% (following 20-17 victory at Atlanta)
G6: 86.1% (following 31-28 victory vs. N.Y. Jets)
G7: 6.1% (following 40-0 loss at Baltimore)
G8: 13.1% (following 27-24 loss vs. Oakland)
G9: .5% (following 45-21 loss at Carolina)
G10: 3.6% (following 30-20 loss vs. Tampa Bay)
G11: 7.7% (following 35-17 loss at New England)
G12: 56.4% (following 35-9 victory vs. Denver)
G13: 79.4% (following 27-20 victory vs. New England)
G14: 6.9% (following 24-16 loss at Buffalo)
G15: 5.7% (following 29-13 loss at Kansas City)
G16/season final: Voting now underway (following 22-16 loss vs. Buffalo)
