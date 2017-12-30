Miami Hurricanes running back DeeJay Dallas (13) is knocked down on a first down reception by Wisconsin Badgers safety Natrell Jamerson (12).
With Orange Bowl loss capping 10-3 season, how satisfied are you with the Canes? Vote now

December 30, 2017 11:47 PM

CANESFAN SATISFACTION METER: G13/FINAL: Time once again for the latest (and season-ending) edition of the Canesfan Satisfaction Meter postgame polls, this in the wake of Saturday night’s 34-24 Orange Bowl Game loss by the No. 10 ranked Hurricanes vs. the No. 6 Wisconsin Badgers putting UM’s final season record at 10-3. The CSM polls are your invitation after every Canes game to share your overall degree of satisfaction with the team. Criteria for voting is your own, but we suggest you consider the latest performance and caliber of opponent, the season as a whole, the direction of the program and your overall sense of optimism — all in the context of reasonable expectations. Because this is the final poll, we suggest you give special emphasis to the season as a whole. Poll results are certified official the morning after one full day of voting. In this case that will be 10 a.m. Monday.

2017 CSM results

G1: 69.5% following 41-13 victory vs. Bethune-Cookman

G2: 83.9% following 52-30 victory vs. Toledo

G3: 96.5% following 31-6 victory at Duke

G4: 97.6% following 24-20 victory at Florida State

G5: 96.0% following 25-24 victory vs. Georgia Tech

G6: 93.0% following 27-19 victory vs. Syracuse

G7: 64.3% following 24-19 victory at North Carolina

G8: 98.0% following 28-10 victory vs. Virginia Tech

G9: 98.6% following 41-8 victory vs. Notre Dame

G10: 95.4% following 44-28 victory vs. Virginia

G11: 54.9% following 24-14 loss at Pitt

G12: 57.8% following 38-3 ACC Championship Game loss vs. Clemson

G13/Final: Voting now underway following 34-24 Orange Bowl Game loss vs. Wisconsin

About Greg Cote

Greg Cote has been a Miami Herald sports columnist since 1995 and also writes the Random Evidence blog and NFL predictions along with his notorious sidekick the Upset Bird. He has covered Hurricanes football (1984-88), the Dolphins (1990-91) and major events including Super Bowls, NBA Finals, World Series, Stanley Cup, Olympics and World Cup.
Read Greg Cote's Random Evidence blog at http://blogs.herald.com/random_evidence/