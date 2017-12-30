With Orange Bowl loss capping 10-3 season, how satisfied are you with the Canes? Vote now

CANESFAN SATISFACTION METER: G13/FINAL: Time once again for the latest (and season-ending) edition of the Canesfan Satisfaction Meter postgame polls, this in the wake of Saturday night’s 34-24 Orange Bowl Game loss by the No. 10 ranked Hurricanes vs. the No. 6 Wisconsin Badgers putting UM’s final season record at 10-3. The CSM polls are your invitation after every Canes game to share your overall degree of satisfaction with the team. Criteria for voting is your own, but we suggest you consider the latest performance and caliber of opponent, the season as a whole, the direction of the program and your overall sense of optimism — all in the context of reasonable expectations. Because this is the final poll, we suggest you give special emphasis to the season as a whole. Poll results are certified official the morning after one full day of voting. In this case that will be 10 a.m. Monday.
2017 CSM results
G1: 69.5% following 41-13 victory vs. Bethune-Cookman
G2: 83.9% following 52-30 victory vs. Toledo
G3: 96.5% following 31-6 victory at Duke
G4: 97.6% following 24-20 victory at Florida State
G5: 96.0% following 25-24 victory vs. Georgia Tech
G6: 93.0% following 27-19 victory vs. Syracuse
G7: 64.3% following 24-19 victory at North Carolina
G8: 98.0% following 28-10 victory vs. Virginia Tech
G9: 98.6% following 41-8 victory vs. Notre Dame
G10: 95.4% following 44-28 victory vs. Virginia
G11: 54.9% following 24-14 loss at Pitt
G12: 57.8% following 38-3 ACC Championship Game loss vs. Clemson
G13/Final: Voting now underway following 34-24 Orange Bowl Game loss vs. Wisconsin
