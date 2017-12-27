Miami Herald columnist Greg Cote wins Edwin Pope Orange Bowl Vanguard Media Award

Miami Herald sports columnist Greg Cote still remembers the memories with his friend and former colleague Edwin Pope.
The road trips. The life lessons and journalism advice. The occasional cocktail shared after covering a Miami Dolphins or Miami Hurricanes game.
“He was a real Southern gentleman,” Cote said. “He was good company.”
And now, Cote’s name will once again be in good company with Pope’s.
Cote was named the winner of the 2017 Edwin Pope Orange Bowl Vanguard Media Award and will be honored at the Orange Bowl’s coaches luncheon Friday ahead of the game between the No. 6 Miami Hurricanes and No. 10 Wisconsin Badgers on Saturday.
“I’m honored to be on it because Edwin’s name is on top of the list,” Cote said. “I thought the world of Edwin.”
Cote has been covering the South Florida sports scene since the 1980s. He has been a sports columnist at the Herald since 1995.
And while their relationship spans decades, one piece of advice Pope shared stands out to Cote: It’s OK to want to see the local teams be successful.
The success of one local team will be on display Saturday, when the Hurricanes play in the Orange Bowl for the first time since the end of the 2003 season. Miami is 10-2 heading into the season finale, marking the first time the Canes boasted double-digit wins since joining the ACC in 2004.
“You don’t have to be a homer to enjoy when the local teams are successful,” Cote said. “That’s why it’s so good to see what Mark Richt has done.”
The award was created by the Orange Bowl Committee in 2007 to honor a media member who made significant contributions to college football and on the Orange Bowl or South Florida.
It is named after Pope, the long-time Miami Herald sports editor who died on Jan. 19 at the age of 88. Pope was the first winner of his namesake award.
“He wasn’t big in stature. He was maybe about 5-7,” Cote said. “But his stature in the business was enormous.”
