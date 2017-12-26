Brady vs. Brees for the Herald’s NFL QB season championship. And this is why it matters.

The Ravens’ Joe Flacco wins Week 16 with a 42.85-point game, lowest winning total of the season, in the Miami Herald’s NFL quarterback rankings. But the biggest story is that it’s down to Patriot Tom Brady vs. Saint Drew Brees for the season crown with one week to go. Brady’s margin over Brees is only 10.65 points. And it looks like we’ll get full games from both in their finales, with the Patriots needing a win to assure home-field advantage throughout the playoffs and the Saints needing a win to assure the NFC South title. Third-place Alex Smith of the Chiefs is realistically out of contention. For any chance he’d ned a gargantuan game coupled with awful games by both Brady and Brees.
Lower in the chart, the Dolphins’ Jay Cutler hlds steady in 24th place.
This is the 20th season of our Passer Success System (PASS) rankings, which began in 1998. Our formula is simple and unchanged since its inception, factoring accuracy, yardage, TD-interception ratio and team result. Most major ranking systems such as the NFL’s and ESPN’s are complicated and percentile based, allowing QBs who miss half a season to still win a title, while our system is cumulative, rewarding players who are consistently productive and avoid injury or benching.
The Top 20 plus Dolphins entering Week 17:
RK LW Player, Team Wk16 Season
1 1 Tom Brady, NE 33.20 535.30
2 2 Drew Brees, NO 30.95 524.65
3 3 Alex Smith, KC 34.20 487.10
4 5 Ben Roethlisberger, PIT 33.30 473.55
5 4 Matthew Stafford, DET 13.15 460.15
6 6 Kirk Cousins, WAS 26.95 433.75
7 11 Jared Goff, LAR 38.05 424.45
8 7 Case Keenum, MIN 17.95 419.90
9 9 Philip Rivers, LAC 26.50 417.40
10 8 Russell Wilson, SEA 22.65 414.10
11 12 Matt Ryan, ATL 22.40 398.90
12 10 Carson Wentz, PHI DNP 386.80
13 13 Blake Bortles, JAC 30.10 367.45
14 19 Joe Flacco, BAL 42.85 353.90
15 16 Dak Prescott, DAL 11.10 342.90
16 15 Derek Carr, OAK 5.00 340.65
17 14 Josh McCown, NYJ DNP 336.30
18 17 Eli Manning, NYG 16.15 335.80
19 18 Cam Newton, CAR 17.00 331.10
20 21 Jameis Winston, TB 36.35 314.05
24 24 Jay Cutler, MIA 17.30 278.00
Bubble: Andy Dalton, CIN, 310.90. Week 16 Best: Flacco, BAL, 42.85 (29-38, 237, 2-0 in win). Week 16 Worst: Brett Hundley, GB, minus-5.50 (17-40, 130, 0-2 in loss).
