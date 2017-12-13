Colts receiver T.Y. Hilton, from Miami Springs and FIU, is a reason Greg Cote likes Indianapolis in an upset Thursday night to kick off NFL Week 15.
Greg Cote

Broncos, Colts in glue-factory matchup, but here’s why Thursday’s home ‘dog’ will win

By Greg Cote

gcote@miamiherald.com

December 13, 2017 04:00 PM

GREG COTE’S NFL PICK

BRONCOS (4-9) at COLTS (3-10)

LINE: DEN by 2 1/2.

COTE’S PICK: IND 21-19.

TV: 8:25 p.m. Thursday, NBC/NFL.

Still haven’t started your holiday shopping? This doleful equine matchup is a great excuse to shut off the TV, leave the house as if it were on fire and hit a mall. Heck, cleaning the fish tank would be preferable to this game. (An emergency root canal would be a tie). Only nine of 32 NFL teams are officially eliminated from any playoff shot. Meet two of them. So sad are these intersecting seasons that Broncos and Colts fans alike may be preferring a loss to enhance draft position. Mr. Vegas likes Broncos as a road favorite, but Denver is 0-6 away from Mile High this season and has lost six trips in a row to Indy. Give me Jacoby Brissett, old Cane Frank Gore, FIU’s T.Y. Hilton and the home-’dog Nags in an upset to kick off Week 15. By the way: Gore, fifth in career rushing yards, is Canton-bound. And Hilton, with a good shot at a fifth straight 1K season, may have the map.

