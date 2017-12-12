Brady’s lead narrows as Dolphins’ Jay Cutler makes big leap in Herald NFL QB rankings

The Steelers’ Ben Roethlisberger rode a 506-yard performance to a season-best 58.30-point game to win Week 14 and climb to fourth place overall in the Miami Herald’s NFL quarterback rankings. Patriot Tom Brady maintains the overall season lead but his margin has slipped to less than 18 points over second place Drew Brees of the Saints — who is officially now in the passing lane with three weeks to play. Meanwhile, the Dolphins’ Jay Cutler climbs three big spots to 21st overall off a solid 39.15-point game Monday night.
This is the 20th season of our Passer Success System (PASS) rankings, which began in 1998. Our formula is simple and unchanged since its inception, factoring accuracy, yardage, TD-interception ratio and team result. Most major ranking systems such as the NFL’s and ESPN’s are complicated and percentile based, allowing QBs who miss half a season to still win a title, while our system is cumulative, rewarding players who are consistently productive and avoid injury or benching.
The Top 20 plus Dolphins entering Week 15:
RK LW Player, Team WK14 Season
1 1 Tom Brady, NE 13.65 473.20
2 2 Drew Brees, NO 33.55 455.45
3 3 Alex Smith, KC 21.40 414.35
4 8 Ben Roethlisberger, PIT 58.30 409.20
5 6 Matthew Stafford, DET 49.05 407.15
6 7 Carson Wentz, PHI 32.55 386.80
7 4 Russell Wilson, SEA 16.55 383.35
8 9 Philip Rivers, LAC 31.95 381.55
9 5 Kirk Cousins, WAS 10.55 376.00
10 10 Jared Goff, LAR 21.95 365.40
11 12 Case Keenum, MIN 24.00 362.15
12 11 Matt Ryan, ATL 13.05 354.90
13 13 Josh McCown, NYJ -0.70 336.30
14 14 Derek Carr, OAK 14.55 317.10
15 16 Dak Prescott, DAL 40.60 313.20
16 18 Blake Bortles, JAC 33.40 294.05
17 15 Andy Dalton, CIN 6.05 281.35
18 19 Joe Flacco, BAL 21.45 278.65
19 19 Cam Newton, CAR 12.85 276.00
20 20 Eli Manning, NYG 24.40 274.95
21 24 Jay Cutler, MIA 39.15 249.00
39 38 Matt Moore, MIA DNP 72.05
Bubble: Cutler, MIA, 249.00. Week 14 Best: Roethlisberger, PIT, 58.30, season high (44-66, 506, 2-0 in win). Week 14 Worst: Bryce Petty, NYJ, minus-4.30 (2-9, 14, 0-0 in loss).
