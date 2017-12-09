Shrinking Fish, Fins on Monday, Heat abroad lead our latest Hot Button Top 5 list

1. MARLINS: Jeter's Fish trade Gordon. Stanton next?: While others spend -- like the Angels to land Japanese sensation Shohei Ohtani -- the Marlins trading Dee Gordon to Seattle for prospects was first major payroll paring of the Derek Jeter regime. Now Giancarlo Stanton has reportedly narrowed his finalists to Yankees, Dodgers, Cubs and Astros. Anybody else miss Loria?

2. DOLPHINS: Fins try to keep hope alive vs. Patriots Monday: How'd Miami, 5-7 and a playoff longshot, become an also-ran team? Try this: Fins have lost 14 of past 18 night games including all three this season and seven of past eight on Monday stage. Somewhere along the line, your Dolphins turned into the Not Yet Ready For Prime-Time Players.

3. HEAT: Miami faces Brooklyn in Mexico City: The Heat were to face the Nets in Mexico City on Saturday night presuming both teams were able to successfully scale Donald Trump's border wall. Given the disappointing seasons both franchises are having thus far, was this a regularly scheduled game or were the two teams deported?

4. COLLEGE FOOTBALL: Six days from start of bowl season: Dec. 15 begins the parade of 41 bowl games culminating with the College Football Playoff national championship Jan. 8. This is first time all three South Florida FBS teams have made the postseason the same year, with Miami in the Orange, FAU the Boca Raton and FIU the Gasparilla. Gentlemen, start your bowling!

Never miss a local story. Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access. SUBSCRIBE NOW

5. COLLEGE BASKETBALL: Canes, OB Classic in spotlight: Unbeaten and 10th-ranked Hurricanes men return to action on road this coming Saturday, the same day the Orange Bowl Basketball Classic featuring No. 5 Florida vs. Clemson and FSU vs. Oklahoma State happens at the Sunrise arena. It'll be strange to see exciting action where the NHL Panthers play.