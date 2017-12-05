Brady No. 1, Rivers hot, Siemian dreadful in Herald’s NFL season quarterback rankings

The Chargers' Philip Rivers wins his second title in a row in Week 13 with a 44.20-point game, second-lowest winning total of the season. Meanwhile the Patriots' Tom Brady’s overall season narrows but remains comfortable in the Miami Herald’s NFL quarterback rankings. The Dolphins' Jay Cutler holds steady in 24th place.
This is the 20th season of our Passer Success System (PASS) rankings, which began in 1998. Our formula is simple and unchanged since its inception, factoring accuracy, yardage, TD-interception ratio and team result. Most major ranking systems such as the NFL's and ESPN's are complicated and percentile based, allowing QBs who miss half a season to still win a title, while our system is cumulative, rewarding players who are consistently productive and avoid injury or benching.
RK LW Player, Team WK13 Season
1 1 Tom Brady, NE 26.90 459.55
2 2 Drew Brees, NO 37.45 421.90
3 3 Alex Smith, KC 35.30 392.95
4 5 Russell Wilson, SEA 34.35 366.80
5 4 Kirk Cousins, WAS 27.55 365.45
6 7 Matthew Stafford, DET 33.60 358.10
7 8 Carson Wentz, PHI 30.40 354.25
8 9 Ben Roethlisberger, PIT 30.50 350.90
9 11 Philip Rivers, LAC 44.20 349.60
10 10 Jared Goff, LAR 30.00 343.45
11 6 Matt Ryan, ATL 11.65 341.85
12 13 Case Keenum, MIN 42.35 338.15
13 12 Josh McCown, NYJ 40.55 337.00
14 14 Derek Carr, OAK 30.35 302.55
15 16 Andy Dalton, CIN 23.70 275.30
16 15 Dak Prescott, DAL 16.10 272.60
17 19 Cam Newton, CAR 22.15 263.15
18 22 Blake Bortles, JAC 43.45 260.65
19 20 Joe Flacco, BAL 34.45 257.20
20 17 Eli Manning, NYG DNP 250.55
24 24 Jay Cutler, MIA 21.75 209.85
38 37 Matt Moore, MIA DNP 72.05
57t -- David Fales, MIA -1.00 -1.00
Bubble: Tyrod Taylor, BUF, 244.50. Week 13 Best: Rivers, LAC, 44.20 (31-43, 344, 1-0 in win). Week 13 Worst: Trevor Siemian, DEN, minus-2.00 (19-41, 200, 0-3 in loss).
