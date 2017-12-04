South Florida Bulls quarterback Quinton Flowers is signaling he’s No. 1. And he is. But can he hold off a tough challenge to win the Herald’s state-college Offensive Player of the Year title?
South Florida Bulls quarterback Quinton Flowers is signaling he's No. 1. And he is. But can he hold off a tough challenge to win the Herald's state-college Offensive Player of the Year title? AP

Greg Cote

Knight time or Bull market? Bowl games will decide state Offensive Player of Year winner

By Greg Cote

gcote@miamiherald.com

December 04, 2017 05:01 PM

UPDATED December 04, 2017 07:50 PM

It will come down to the only games left — the bowl games — to decide the Herald’s 2017 state college Offensive Player of the Year winner. And that will come down to one of two quarterbacks: South Florida’s (and Miami Jackson High’s) Quinton Flowers, whose lead is narrow, or UCF’s McKenzie Milton, who drew close with a big 351-point game on Saturday.

The two contenders are safely ahead of third-place Malik Rosier, with FAU running back Devin Singletary close enough to perhaps leapfrog Rosier into third place.

Our weekly rankings measure the most productive quarterbacks, running backs and receivers from the state’s seven FBS teams: Miami, Florida, Florida State, FIU, FAU, UCF and South Florida. The rankings are based on average points per game: Total points divided by number of games a player’s team has played. This keeps the comparison even because not all teams have played the same number of games at the same time. Our simple formula awards a half point for every passing yard and one point for every rushing or receiving yard, with six points for every TD scored or thrown.

SOPY Top 10 entering bowl games

RK LW Player, School-Pos. Average Total points (Games)

1 1 Quinton Flowers-SoFla qb 223.45 2,458 (11)

2 2 McKenzie Milton-UCF qb 220.54 2,646.5 (12)

3 3 Malik Rosier-Miami qb 173.17 2,078 (12)

4 4 Devin Singletary-FAU rb 166.62 2,166 (13)

5 5 Alex McGough-FIU qb 144.63 1,735.5 (12)

6 6 Jason Driskel-FAU qb 109.96 1,429.5 (13)

7 8 Cam Akers-FSU rb 99.13 1,189.5 (12)

8 9 Tre’Quan Smith-UCF rec 99.08 1,189 (12)

9 7 Travis Homer-Miami rb 97.83 1,174 (12)

10 10 Darius Tice-SoFla rb 87.00 957 (11)

Bubble: James Blackman-FSU qb, 85.04. Other team leader: Feleipe Franks-Florida qb, 71.27. Last week’s best: Milton-UCF qb, 351 points. Season best: Flowers-SoFla qb, 383.5 (W13).

Cote’s State of the State rankings: 1. Miami (10-2); 2. UCF (12-0); 3. South Florida (9-2); 4. FAU (10-3); 5. Florida State (6-6); 6. Florida (4-7); 7. FIU (7-4).

