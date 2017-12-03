Miami Dolphins Julius Thomas (89) celebrates after a second quarter touchdown as they play the Denver Broncos at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida, Dec. 3, 2017.
Greg Cote

How satisfied are you with Dolphins after 35-9 rout of Denver? Vote now in postgame poll

By Greg Cote

gcote@miamiherald.com

December 03, 2017 04:24 PM

DOLFAN SATISFACTION METER: G12: Time again for the latest installment of the Dolfan Satisfaction Meter postgame polls, this in the wake of Sunday afternoon's 35-9 Dolphins home victory over the Denver Broncos putting Miami's season record at 5-7. The DSM is a continuous weekly gauge of how Dolfans are feeling about the team and its direction. Right after each game I invite you to share your overall degree of satisfaction. Criteria for voting is your own, but I suggest fans consider the most recent game's performance and caliber of opponent, season as a whole, direction the club is heading and your overall degree of optimism -- all in the context of reasonable expectations. Results are certified official the morning after one full day of voting. In this case that will be around 7 a.m. Tuesday.

2017 game-by-game DSM results

G1: 81.9% (following 19-17 victory at L.A. Chargers)

G2: 4.8% (following 20-6 loss at N.Y. Jets)

G3: 3.8% (following 20-0 loss vs. New Orleans in London)

G4: 9.9% (following 16-10 victory vs. Tennessee)

G5: 79.7% (following 20-17 victory at Atlanta)

G6: 86.1% (following 31-28 victory vs. N.Y. Jets)

G7: 6.1% (following 40-0 loss at Baltimore)

G8: 13.1% (following 27-24 loss vs. Oakland)

G9: 3.5% (following 45-21 loss at Carolina)

G10: 3.6% (following 30-20 loss vs. Tampa Bay)

G11: 7.7% (following 35-17 loss at New England)

G12: Voting now underway (following 35-9 win vs. Denver)

