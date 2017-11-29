An early lead and a man named Alfred hold key to Cowboys win over Redskins Thursday

GREG COTE’S NFL PICK
REDSKINS (5-6) at COWBOYS (5-6)
LINE: WAS by 1 1/2.
COTE’S PICK: DAL 24-20.
TV: 8:25 p.m. Thursday, NBC.
Cowboys have run the ball surprisingly well during Ezekiel Elliott’s suspension-absence, yet are 0-3 without him as Dak Prescott’s efficiency has plummeted. That helps explain but does not justify the ‘Skins being a slight road favorite even though Dallas won these division rivals’ earlier meeting 33-19. ’Boys opened as a narrow favorite but bet-line swung three points in past two days. That’s too much faith in Kirk Cousins, and not enough in Prescott bouncing back at home. Key for Big D: An early lead so that Elliott’s fill-in Alfred Morris — the ex-FAU Owl is averaging 4.9 per carry replacing him — can get a workhorse load against his former team. Loser here can forget about any playoff shot, which means Jerry Jones gets to pretend a while longer. An upset (if you insist) kicks off NFL Week 13. Thursday Night Football
