The guy who just beat Dolphins is beating the NFL just as easily in Herald QB rankings

The Chargers’ Philip Rivers wins Week 12 with a 56.70-point game on Thanksgiving — second-best of the season — while Patriot Tom Brady expands his overall season lead in the Miami Herald’s NFL quarterback rankings.
Can anyone catch Tom Terrific? The Saints’ Drew Brees is closest, but trails by almost 50 points with five weeks to play.
The Dolphins’ Jay Cutler holds steady in 24th place despite not playing (concussion), while Matt Moore inches up one spot to 37th.
This is the 20th season of our Passer Success System (PASS) rankings, which began in 1998. Our formula is simple and unchanged since its inception, factoring accuracy, yardage, TD-interception ratio and team result.
Never miss a local story.
Most major ranking systems such as the NFL’s and ESPN’s are complicated and percentile based, allowing QBs who miss half a season to still win a title, while our system is cumulative, rewarding players who are consistently productive and avoid injury or benching.
HERALD NFL QB RANKINGS / Top 20 plus Dolphins
RK LW Player, Team Wk12 Season
1 1 Tom Brady, NE 33.35 432.65
2 2 Drew Brees, NO 27.30 384.45
3 3 Alex Smith, KC 19.95 357.65
4 4 Kirk Cousins, WAS 27.10 337.90
5 5 Russell Wilson, SEA 25.40 332.45
6 7 Matt Ryan, ATL 40.85 330.20
7 6 Matthew Stafford, DET 20.50 324.50
8 8 Carson Wentz, PHI 35.35 323.85
9 10 Ben Roethlisberger, PIT 49.55 320.40
10 9 Jared Goff, LAR 38.70 313.45
11 14 Philip Rivers, LAC 56.70 305.40
12 11 Josh McCown, NYJ 26.35 296.45
13 12 Case Keenum, MIN 37.10 295.80
14 16 Derek Carr, OAK 35.65 272.20
15 15 Dak Prescott, DAL 15.55 256.50
16 18 Andy Dalton, CIN 29.70 251.60
17 13 Eli Manning, NYG 1.65 250.55
18 19 Tyrod Taylor, BUF 26.15 244.25
19 17 Cam Newton, CAR 7.40 241.00
20 21 Joe Flacco, BAL 20.05 222.75
24 24 Jay Cutler, MIA DNP 188.10
37 38 Matt Moore, MIA 19.75 72.05
Bubble: Marcus Mariota, TEN, 219.65. Week 12 Best: Rivers, LAC, 56.70 (27-33, 434, 3-0 in win). Week 12 Worst: Manning, NYG, 1.65 (13-27, 113, 0-1 in loss).
Comments