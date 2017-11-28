Patriots quarterback Tom Brady, shown beating the Dolphins Sunday in Foxborough, is handling the rest of the NFL just as easily in Miami Herald’s NFL QB rankings.
Patriots quarterback Tom Brady, shown beating the Dolphins Sunday in Foxborough, is handling the rest of the NFL just as easily in Miami Herald’s NFL QB rankings. Michael Dwyer-AP
Patriots quarterback Tom Brady, shown beating the Dolphins Sunday in Foxborough, is handling the rest of the NFL just as easily in Miami Herald’s NFL QB rankings. Michael Dwyer-AP

Greg Cote

The guy who just beat Dolphins is beating the NFL just as easily in Herald QB rankings

By Greg Cote

gcote@miamiherald.com

November 28, 2017 05:11 PM

The Chargers’ Philip Rivers wins Week 12 with a 56.70-point game on Thanksgiving — second-best of the season — while Patriot Tom Brady expands his overall season lead in the Miami Herald’s NFL quarterback rankings.

Can anyone catch Tom Terrific? The Saints’ Drew Brees is closest, but trails by almost 50 points with five weeks to play.

The Dolphins’ Jay Cutler holds steady in 24th place despite not playing (concussion), while Matt Moore inches up one spot to 37th.

This is the 20th season of our Passer Success System (PASS) rankings, which began in 1998. Our formula is simple and unchanged since its inception, factoring accuracy, yardage, TD-interception ratio and team result.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Most major ranking systems such as the NFL’s and ESPN’s are complicated and percentile based, allowing QBs who miss half a season to still win a title, while our system is cumulative, rewarding players who are consistently productive and avoid injury or benching.

HERALD NFL QB RANKINGS / Top 20 plus Dolphins

RK LW Player, Team Wk12 Season

1 1 Tom Brady, NE 33.35 432.65

2 2 Drew Brees, NO 27.30 384.45

3 3 Alex Smith, KC 19.95 357.65

4 4 Kirk Cousins, WAS 27.10 337.90

5 5 Russell Wilson, SEA 25.40 332.45

6 7 Matt Ryan, ATL 40.85 330.20

7 6 Matthew Stafford, DET 20.50 324.50

8 8 Carson Wentz, PHI 35.35 323.85

9 10 Ben Roethlisberger, PIT 49.55 320.40

10 9 Jared Goff, LAR 38.70 313.45

11 14 Philip Rivers, LAC 56.70 305.40

12 11 Josh McCown, NYJ 26.35 296.45

13 12 Case Keenum, MIN 37.10 295.80

14 16 Derek Carr, OAK 35.65 272.20

15 15 Dak Prescott, DAL 15.55 256.50

16 18 Andy Dalton, CIN 29.70 251.60

17 13 Eli Manning, NYG 1.65 250.55

18 19 Tyrod Taylor, BUF 26.15 244.25

19 17 Cam Newton, CAR 7.40 241.00

20 21 Joe Flacco, BAL 20.05 222.75

24 24 Jay Cutler, MIA DNP 188.10

37 38 Matt Moore, MIA 19.75 72.05

Bubble: Marcus Mariota, TEN, 219.65. Week 12 Best: Rivers, LAC, 56.70 (27-33, 434, 3-0 in win). Week 12 Worst: Manning, NYG, 1.65 (13-27, 113, 0-1 in loss).

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Greg Cote's Back in My Day: Halloween!

    In his latest Back In My Day video from the Dan LeBatard Show, Greg Cote lays out his rules to celebrate Halloween the proper way: with more hobo costumes!

Greg Cote's Back in My Day: Halloween!

Greg Cote's Back in My Day: Halloween! 4:04

Greg Cote's Back in My Day: Halloween!
Greg Cote's Back In My Day: Handshakes 4:40

Greg Cote's Back In My Day: Handshakes
Greg Cote's Back in My Day: Cemetery Joggers 8:27

Greg Cote's Back in My Day: Cemetery Joggers

View More Video

About Greg Cote

Greg Cote

@gregcote

Greg Cote has been a Miami Herald sports columnist since 1995 and also writes the Random Evidence blog and NFL predictions along with his notorious sidekick the Upset Bird. He has covered Hurricanes football (1984-88), the Dolphins (1990-91) and major events including Super Bowls, NBA Finals, World Series, Stanley Cup, Olympics and World Cup.
Read Greg Cote's Random Evidence blog at http://blogs.herald.com/random_evidence/