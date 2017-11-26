Dolphins fall, playoff hopes expire. How satisfied are you? Vote in postgame poll

It was too many wrongs equalling last rites for the Dolphins in Sunday's 35-17 loss in New England.

A fifth straight defeat has Miami 4-7 now and playoff hopes realistically have expired. The Fins remain mathematically alive to reach the postseason, but it's enough to make you doubt the very validity of math. Team would have to win out from here to even be in contention, and reminded us again Sunday how unlikely that is and what a flawed product the 2017 Dolphins are.

And what a dispiriting weekend for Miami's big football teams! The Hurricanes lose unexpectedly to dash their national-championships hopes. Then the Dolphins lose, as expected, against the nemesis rival that has blocked their NFL path seemingly forever.

It is hard to identify what these Dolphins are good at. Sunday they produced only one offensive touchdown (the defense scored the other), allowed seven sacks and had three turnovers. And the defense, despite that TD, allowed Tom Brady four scoring passes and a 114.1 rating, and gave up 196 yards rushing and a 5.2 average.

It is tough to ask the question now but we do it after every game so ... how satisfied are you with the Dolphins? Vote now in our latest postgame poll:

DOLFAN SATISFACTION METER: G11 : Time again for the latest installment of the Dolfan Satisfaction Meter postgame polls, this in the wake of Sunday afternoon's 35-17 Dolphins loss at the New England Patriots putting Miami's season record at 4-7. The DSM is a continuous weekly gauge of how Dolfans are feeling about the team and its direction. Right after each game I invite you to share your overall degree of satisfaction. Criteria for voting is your own, but I suggest fans consider the most recent game's performance and caliber of opponent, season as a whole, direction the club is heading and your overall degree of optimism -- all in the context of reasonable expectations. Results are certified official the morning after one full day of voting. In this case that will be around 7 a.m. Tuesday.

2017 game-by-game DSM results

G1: 81.9% (following 19-17 victory at L.A. Chargers)

G2: 4.8% (following 20-6 loss at N.Y. Jets)

G3: 3.8% (following 20-0 loss vs. New Orleans in London)

G4: 9.9% (following 16-10 victory vs. Tennessee)

G5: 79.7% (following 20-17 victory at Atlanta)

G6: 86.1% (following 31-28 victory vs. N.Y. Jets)

G7: 6.1% (following 40-0 loss at Baltimore)

G8: 13.1% (following 27-24 loss vs. Oakland)

G9: 3.5% (following 45-21 loss at Carolina)

G10: 3.6% (following 30-20 loss vs. Tampa Bay)

G11: Voting now underway (following 35-17 loss at New England)