The Saints’ Drew Brees, in action Sunday vs. Washington has supplanted Alex Smith as Tom Brady’s biggest current challenger in Herald’s NFL quarterback rankings. Rusty Costanza-AP

Greg Cote

Pats’ Brady grows lead, Dolphins’ Cutler falls in latest Herald NFL QB rankings

By Greg Cote

gcote@miamiherald.com

November 21, 2017 05:06 PM

UPDATED 6 HOURS 0 MINUTES AGO

The Patriots’ Tom Brady wins Week 11 with a big 53.95-point game to extend his season lead in the Miami Herald’s NFL quarterback rankings, while the Saints’ Drew Brees supplants Alex Smith of the Chiefs for the runner-up spot. Meanwhile the Dolphins’ Jay Cutler tumbles three spots, to 24th overall. This is the 20th season of our Passer Success System (PASS) rankings, which began in 1998. Our formula is simple and unchanged since its inception, factoring accuracy, yardage, TD-interception ratio and team result. Most major ranking systems such as the NFL’s and ESPN’s are complicated and percentile based, allowing QBs who miss half a season to still win a title, while our system is cumulative, rewarding players who are consistently productive and avoid injury or benching. Now that bye weeks have finished, the field is level with everyone’s team having played the same number of games.

HERALD NFL QB RANKINGS / Top 20 plus Dolphins

RK LW Player, Team Wk11 Season

1 1 Tom Brady, NE 53.95 399.30

2 3 Drew Brees, NO 44.25 357.15

3 2 Alex Smith, KC 19.50 337.70

4 5 Kirk Cousins, WAS 37.10 310.80

5 4 Russell Wilson, SEA 25.90 307.05

6 8 Matthew Stafford, DET 36.95 304.00

7 9 Matt Ryan, ATL 31.75 289.35

8 7 Carson Wentz, PHI 20.40 288.50

9 10 Jared Goff, LAR 20.25 274.75

10 14 Ben Roethlisberger, PIT 46.95 270.85

11 6 Josh McCown, NYJ BYE 270.10

12 15 Case Keenum, MIN 38.00 258.70

13 13 Eli Manning, NYG 18.25 248.90

14 17 Philip Rivers, LAC 31.55 248.70

15 11 Dak Prescott, DAL 3.25 240.95

16 16 Derek Carr, OAK 18.85 236.55

17 12 Cam Newton, CAR BYE 233.60

18 20 Andy Dalton, CIN 26.70 221.90

19 18 Tyrod Taylor, BUF 15.90 218.10

20 22 Blake Bortles, JAC 19.70 207.20

24 21 Jay Cutler, MIA -1.85 188.10

38 40 Matt Moore, MIA 23.10 52.30

Bubble: Joe Flacco, BAL, 202.70. Week 11 Best: Brady, NE, 53.95 (30-37, 339, 3-0 in win). Week 11 Worst: Nathan Peterman, BUF, minus-13.70 (6-14, 66, 0-5 in loss).

