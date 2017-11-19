Miami Dolphins Jordan Phillips (97) and Cameron Wake (91) watch Tampa Bay Buccaneers Kwon Alexander (58) Robert McClain (36) celebrate after a McClain interception at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida, Nov. 19, 2017.
Miami Dolphins Jordan Phillips (97) and Cameron Wake (91) watch Tampa Bay Buccaneers Kwon Alexander (58) Robert McClain (36) celebrate after a McClain interception at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida, Nov. 19, 2017. CHARLES TRAINOR JR ctrainor@miaiherald.com
Greg Cote

After 4th straight loss, how satisfied are you with the Dolphins? Vote now in postgame poll

By Greg Cote

gcote@miamiherald.com

November 19, 2017 04:37 PM

UPDATED 4 HOURS 18 MINUTES AGO

DOLFAN SATISFACTION METER: G10: Time again for the latest installment of the Dolfan Satisfaction Meter postgame polls, this in the wake of Sunday afternoon's 30-20 Dolphins home loss vs. the visiting Tampa Bay Buccaneers putting Miami's season record at 4-6 with a fourth straight defeat. The DSM is a continuous weekly gauge of how Dolfans are feeling about the team and its direction. Right after each game I invite you to share your overall degree of satisfaction. Criteria for voting is your own, but I suggest fans consider the most recent game's performance and caliber of opponent, season as a whole, direction the club is heading and your overall degree of optimism -- all in the context of reasonable expectations. Results are certified official the morning after one full day of voting. In this case that will be around 7 a.m. Tuesday.

2017 game-by-game DSM results

G1: 81.9% (following 19-17 victory at L.A. Chargers)

G2: 4.8% (following 20-6 loss at N.Y. Jets)

G3: 3.8% (following 20-0 loss vs. New Orleans in London)

G4: 9.9% (following 16-10 victory vs. Tennessee)

G5: 79.7% (following 20-17 victory at Atlanta)

G6: 86.1% (following 31-28 victory vs. N.Y. Jets)

G7: 6.1% (following 40-0 loss at Baltimore)

G8: 13.1% (following 27-24 loss vs. Oakland)

G9: 3.5% (following 45-21 loss at Carolina)

G10: Voting now underway (following 30-20 loss vs. Tampa Bay)

