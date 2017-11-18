Virginia Cavaliers safety Brenton Nelson (28) deflects an end zone pass intended for Miami Hurricanes wide receiver Braxton Berrios (8) in the first quarter as the University of Miami Hurricanes host the Virginia Cavaliers at Hard Rock Stadium on Saturday, November 18, 2017.
Greg Cote

Hurricanes at 10-0, NASCAR finale, Stanton’s MVP lead latest Hot Button Top 5

By Greg Cote

gcote@miamiherald.com

November 18, 2017 04:29 PM

1. HURRICANES: No. 3 Canes beat Virginia in home finale: ACC title game, first 10-win season since 2003 and angling for College Football Playoff all say Miami is back. Saturday's third straight big home crowd says Canes fans are, too.

2. NASCAR: Final Four, Junior lead finale at Homestead: Kyle Busch, Kevin Harvick, Brad Keselowski and Martin Truex will run for season crown Sunday at Homestead-Miami Speedway, but ever-popular Dale Earnhardt Jr. co-headlines in final race before retiring.

3. MARLINS: Trade-rumored Stanton wins NL MVP: Giancarlo Stanton joins Dan Marino (1984) and LeBron James (2012, '13) as only Miami athletes to win their sport's top individual award. One more reason we'll miss him when (if) he's gone.

4. DOLPHINS: Fins host Tampa, try to end slump: Pick-'em game Sunday vs. Bucs as Miami tries to end 3-game skid in which it was outscored 112-45. Schedule toughens from here, so loss to Tampa would all but wave bye-bye to playoff hopes.

5. HEAT: Wanted: Signs Miami is above average: The 5-spot could have gone to the 32-team World Cup field being finalized or even to the FIU vs. FAU Shula Bowl. But we'll give the 7-8 Heat another shot to leave Mediocreville and be relevant again.

