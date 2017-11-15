Dolphins’ Jay Cutler makes big leap in latest Herald NFL QB rankings. No, seriously!

The Patriots’ Tom Brady took advantage of Alex Smith's Chiefs bye last week to regain the season lead after Week 10 of the Miami Herald’s NFL quarterback rankings. The Rams' Jared Goff won the week with a 44.75-point game, edging Brady. Meanwhile Miami's Jay Cutler moves up five big spots to No. 21 overall, putting him in position to crack the Top 20 chart this week.
This is the 20th season of our Passer Success System (PASS) rankings, which began in 1998. Our formula is simple and unchanged since its inception, factoring accuracy, yardage, TD-interception ratio and team result. Most major ranking systems such as the NFL's and ESPN's are complicated and percentile based, allowing QBs who miss half a season to still win a title, while our system is cumulative, rewarding players who are consistently productive and avoid injury or benching. Because the rankings are cumulative, players on a bye week take a temporary hit that evens out over the course of a season.
HERALD NFL QB RANKINGS / Top 20 plus Dolphins
RK LW Player, Team Wk10 Season
1 2 Tom Brady, NE 43.30 345.35
2 1 Alex Smith, KC BYE 318.20
3 3 Drew Brees, NO 25.20 312.90
4 7 Russell Wilson, SEA 34.90 281.15
5 5 Kirk Cousins, WAS 23.35 273.70
6 6 Josh McCown, NYJ 20.10 270.10
7 4 Carson Wentz, PHI BYE 268.10
8 8 Matthew Stafford, DET 31.45 267.05
9 9 Matt Ryan, ATL 33.75 257.60
10 12 Jared Goff, LAR 44.75 254.50
11 10 Dak Prescott, DAL 18.80 237.70
12 16 Cam Newton, CAR 36.70 233.60
13 17 Eli Manning, NYG 38.65 230.65
14 15 Ben Roethlisberger, PIT 26.80 223.90
15 19t Case Keenum, MIN 39.20 220.70
16 11 Derek Carr, OAK BYE 217.70
17 14 Philip Rivers, LAC 19.75 217.15
18 13 Tyrod Taylor, BUF -0.20 202.20
19 19t Jacoby Brissett, IND 18.10 199.60
20 25 Andy Dalton, CIN 24.25 195.20
21 26 Jay Cutler, MIA 20.65 189.95
40 39 Matt Moore, MIA DNP 29.20
Bubble: Cutler, MIA, 189.95. Week 10 Best: Goff, LAR, 44.75 (25-37, 355, 3-0 in win). Week 10 Worst: Taylor, BUF, minus-0.20 (9-18, 56, 0-1 in loss).
