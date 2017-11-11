Canes fans show their support as the University of Miami Hurricanes host Notre Dame Fighting Irish at Hard Rock Stadium on Saturday, Nov. 11, 2017.
Canes fans show their support as the University of Miami Hurricanes host Notre Dame Fighting Irish at Hard Rock Stadium on Saturday, Nov. 11, 2017.
Greg Cote

Miami-Notre Dame, Dolphins, NASCAR, UM hoops, Stanton make latest Hot Button Top 5

By Greg Cote

November 11, 2017 8:28 PM

A fan holds a UM turnover chain during ESPN's College GameDay at the University of Miami in Coral Gables on Saturday, Nov. 11, 2017.
1. HURRICANES: UM hosts Notre Dame in biggest game in years: Saturday night's matchup between the unbeaten No. 7 Canes and No. 3 Fighting Irish was big enough to take up this week's entire Top 5, renewing an old rivalry that has evolved from "Catholics vs. Convicts" to "Chains vs. Rosaries." It was Notre Dame's first visit to Miami since 1989. So ... was it worth the wait?

Miami Dolphins quarterback Jay Cutler (6) walks off the field after the Miami Dolphins are defeated by the Oakland Raiders at Hard Rock Stadium on Monday, Nov. 6, 2017.
2. DOLPHINS: Miami at Carolina on Monday Night Football: Fins have lost two games in a row on Thursday night (at Baltimore) and Sunday night (vs. Oakland) and now give Monday a shot in last chance to avoid being first team ever to lose three consecutive prime-time games. At 4-4 Miami is only one game off playoff pace. So when do the playoff-quality performances start?

Ryan Blaney points to the pole award stuck on his car after winning the starting position for a NASCAR Cup Series auto race at Phoenix International Raceway, Friday, Nov. 10, 2017, in Avondale, Ariz.
3. NASCAR: Seven days 'til season finale at Homestead: Today's penultimate race in Phoenix will finalize the Championship Four for next Sunday's run at Homestead-Miami Speedway. It'll be Martin Truex, Kyle Busch, Kevin Harvick and a driver to be determined racing for the season crown. As many eyes, though, will be on Dale Earnhardt Jr. in his last race before retiring.

Miami guard Bruce Brown Jr. (11) drives up against Gardner Webb guard Liam O'Reilly during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game, Friday, Nov. 10, 2017, in Coral Gables, Fla.
4. UM BASKETBALL: Canes men, women open season with wins: No. 13 UM men routed Gardner-Webb 77-45 in Friday's season opener behind Bruce Brown's triple-double while Canes women beat FIU 77-69 led by Mykea Gray's 27 points. Men's team plays under cloud of that FBI investigation into college recruiting, but winning is a diversion, at least.

Marlins right fielder Giancarlo Stanton bats Tuesday, September 19, 2017.
5. MARLINS: Stanton trade speculation gaining traction: Heat are average and Panthers are worse, so the 5-spot goes to the increasing speculation that the Fish will trade slugger Giancarlo Stanton, with the Red Sox, Cardinals, Giants and Phillies out front among reported suitors. Dear Marlins: Small request. Get (a lot) more for Stanton than you got for Miguel Cabrera.

