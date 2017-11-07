Even in defeat, the Dolphins’ Jay Cutler had the NFL’s single best quarterback performsnce of Week 9, according to the Herald rankings.
Smokin’! Dolphins’ Jay Cutler wins Week 9 title to move up in Herald NFL QB rankings

The Dolphins’ Jay Cutler scored a 50.55-point game to lead all passers in Week 9 of the Miami Herald’s NFL quarterback rankings, while the Chiefs’ Alex Smith overtook Patriot Tom Brady for the overall season lead. This is the 20th season of our Passer Success System (PASS) rankings, which began in 1998. Our formula is simple and unchanged since its inception, factoring accuracy, yardage, TD-interception ratio and team result. Most major ranking systems such as the NFL's and ESPN's are complicated and percentile based, allowing QBs who miss half a season to still win a title, while our system is cumulative, rewarding players who are consistently productive and avoid injury or benching. Because the rankings are cumulative, players on a bye week (such as Brady in Week 9) take a temporary hit that evens out over the course of a season.

HERALD NFL WEEK QB RANKINGS

Top 20 plus Dolphins

RK LW Player, Team WK9 YEAR

1 2 Alex Smith, KC 32.15 318.20

2 1 Tom Brady, NE BYE 302.05

3 3 Drew Brees, NO 41.15 287.70

4 4 Carson Wentz, PHI 29.95 268.10

5 7 Kirk Cousins, WAS 28.35 250.35

6 6 Josh McCown, NYJ 23.00 250.00

7 5 Russell Wilson, SEA 17.85 246.25

8 11 Matthew Stafford, DET 48.05 235.60

9 10 Matt Ryan, ATL 28.65 223.85

10 12 Dak Prescott, DAL 32.45 218.90

11 13 Derek Carr, OAK 32.00 217.70

12 21 Jared Goff, LAR 38.55 209.75

13 22 Tyrod Taylor, BUF 38.25 202.40

14 8 Philip Rivers, LAC BYE 197.40

15 9 Ben Roethlisberger, PIT BYE 197.10

16 14 Cam Newton, CAR 13.85 196.90

17 19 Eli Manning, NYG 18.00 192.00

18 15 Aaron Rodgers, GB DNP 182.25

19t 25 Jacoby Brissett, IND 36.40 181.50

19t 16 Case Keenum, MIN BYE 181.50

26 29 Jay Cutler, MIA 50.55 169.30

39 37 Matt Moore, MIA DNP 29.20

Bubble: tie, Carson Palmer ARI and Deshaun Watson HOU, both 180.95. Week 9 Best: Cutler MIA 50.55 (34-42, 311, 3-0 in loss). Week 9 Worst: Jameis Winston TB 4.35 (7-13, 67, 0-0 in loss).

