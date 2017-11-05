Miami Dolphins quarterback Jay Cutler (6) sets up to pass in the first quarter as the Miami Dolphins host the Oakland Raiders at Hard Rock Stadium on Sunday, November 5, 2017.
Greg Cote

After 27-24 loss to Oakland, how satisfied are you with Dolphins? Vote now in postgame poll

By Greg Cote

gcote@miamiherald.com

November 05, 2017 11:41 PM

DOLFAN SATISFACTION METER: G8: Time again for the latest installment of the Dolfan Satisfaction Meter postgame poll, this in the wake of Sunday night's 27-24 Dolphins home loss to the Oakland Raiders putting Miami's season record at 4-4. The DSM is a continuous weekly gauge of how Dolfans are feeling about the team and its direction. Right after each game I invite you to share your overall degree of satisfaction. Criteria for voting is your own, but I suggest fans consider the most recent game's performance and caliber of opponent, season as a whole, direction the club is heading and your overall degree of optimism -- all in the context of reasonable expectations. Results are certified official the morning after one full day of voting. In this case that will be around 7 a.m Tuesday.

2017 DSM results

G1: 81.9% (following 19-17 victory at L.A. Chargers)

G2: 4.8% (following 20-6 loss at N.Y. Jets)

G3: 3.8% (following 20-0 loss vs. New Orleans in London)

G4: 9.9% (following 16-10 victory vs. Tennessee)

G5: 79.7% (following 20-17 victory at Atlanta)

G6: 86.1% (following 31-28 victory vs. N.Y. Jets)

G7: 6.1% (following 40-0 loss at Baltimore)

G8: Voting now underway (following 27-24 loss vs. Oakland)

About Greg Cote

Greg Cote

@gregcote

Greg Cote has been a Miami Herald sports columnist since 1995 and also writes the Random Evidence blog and NFL predictions along with his notorious sidekick the Upset Bird. He has covered Hurricanes football (1984-88), the Dolphins (1990-91) and major events including Super Bowls, NBA Finals, World Series, Stanley Cup, Olympics and World Cup.
Read Greg Cote's Random Evidence blog at http://blogs.herald.com/random_evidence/