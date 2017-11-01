Tom Brady isn’t laughing at your expense, Dolfans. It only feels that way.
Tom Brady isn’t laughing at your expense, Dolfans. It only feels that way. Charles Krupa-AP
Tom Brady isn’t laughing at your expense, Dolfans. It only feels that way. Charles Krupa-AP

Greg Cote

Dolphins’ arch enemy (guess who) takes over No. 1 in Herald’s latest NFL QB rankings

By Greg Cote

gcote@miamiherald.com

November 01, 2017 2:41 PM

Miami’s favorite quarterback -- not -- has overtaken first place after Week 8 in the Miami Herald's latest NFL quarterback season rankings. That would be the Patriots’ Tom Brady surpassing the Chiefs’ Alex Smith, who has led all but one week this season. Seattle’s Russell Wilson climbs to fifth place overall on the strength of a 47.60-point week that gave Wilson his second straight weekly title.

This is the 20th season of our Passer Success System (PASS) rankings, which began in 1998. Our formula is simple and unchanged since its inception, factoring accuracy, yardage, TD-interception ratio and team result. Most major ranking systems such as the NFL's and ESPN's are complicated and percentile based, allowing QBs who miss half a season to still win a title, while our system is cumulative, rewarding players who are consistently productive and avoid injury or benching. Because the rankings are cumulative, players on a bye week take a temporary hit that evens out over the course of a season.

MIAMI HERALD PASS RANKINGS

WEEK 8 TOP 20 (plus Dolphins):

RK LW Player, Team WK8 Season

1 2 Tom Brady, NE 41.65 302.05

2 1 Alex Smith, KC 15.10 286.05

3 4 Drew Brees, NO 37.95 246.55

4 3 Carson Wentz, PHI 22.55 238.15

5 10 Russell Wilson, SEA 47.60 228.40

6 6 Josh McCown, NYJ 37.85 227.00

7 5 Kirk Cousins, WAS 26.15 222.00

8 7 Philip Rivers, LAC 14.60 197.40

9 12 Ben Roethlisberger, PIT 23.85 197.10

10 16 Matt Ryan, ATL 30.70 195.20

Related stories from Miami Herald

11 19 Matthew Stafford, DET 30.15 187.55

12 14 Dak Prescott, DAL 18.15 186.45

13 18 Derek Carr, OAK 25.65 185.70

14 15 Cam Newton, CAR 16.70 183.05

15 8 Aaron Rodgers, GB BYE 182.25

16 21 Case Keenum, MIN 33.40 181.50

17t 20 Deshaun Watson, HOU 31.10 180.95

17t 9 Carson Palmer, ARI BYE 180.95

19 11 Eli Manning, NYG BYE 174.00

20 17 Jameis Winston, TB 8.50 172.65

29 29 Jay Cutler, MIA DNP 118.75

37 38 Matt Moore, MIA 8.80 29.20

Bubble: Jared Goff, LAR, 171.200. Week 8 best: Wilson, SEA, 47.60 (26-41, 452, 4-1 in win). Week 8 worst: Mitch Trubisky, CHI, 1.20 (14-32, 164, 0-1 in loss).

More Videos

Greg Cote's Back In My Day: Handshakes 4:40

Greg Cote's Back In My Day: Handshakes

Pause
Hurricanes coach Mark Richt discusses win over UNC 2:33

Hurricanes coach Mark Richt discusses win over UNC

Ajayi: London is ready and excited for football 1:37

Ajayi: London is ready and excited for football

Malik Rosier discusses UM's next opponent 0:47

Malik Rosier discusses UM's next opponent

Matt Moore talks about his first start of the season 1:34

Matt Moore talks about his first start of the season

UM receiver Jeff Thomas talks about his play 1:52

UM receiver Jeff Thomas talks about his play

Video of dad reacting to baby's shots at doctor's office goes viral 2:26

Video of dad reacting to baby's shots at doctor's office goes viral

Pentagon’s war crimes prosecutor ends media availibility at Gitmo 6:08

Pentagon’s war crimes prosecutor ends media availibility at Gitmo

Feinstein addresses tech firms in hearing: ‘I don’t think you get it’ 1:38

Feinstein addresses tech firms in hearing: ‘I don’t think you get it’

Adam Gase on where Dolphins go after shutout loss to Ravens 1:21

Adam Gase on where Dolphins go after shutout loss to Ravens

  • Matt Moore talks about his first start of the season

    Miami Dolphins quarterback Matt Moore talks to the media about being shutout by the Baltimore Ravens 40-0 on Thurs., Oct. 26, 2017.

Matt Moore talks about his first start of the season

Miami Dolphins quarterback Matt Moore talks to the media about being shutout by the Baltimore Ravens 40-0 on Thurs., Oct. 26, 2017.

Charles Trainor Jr. ctrainor@miamiherald.com

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

Greg Cote's Back In My Day: Handshakes 4:40

Greg Cote's Back In My Day: Handshakes

Pause
Hurricanes coach Mark Richt discusses win over UNC 2:33

Hurricanes coach Mark Richt discusses win over UNC

Ajayi: London is ready and excited for football 1:37

Ajayi: London is ready and excited for football

Malik Rosier discusses UM's next opponent 0:47

Malik Rosier discusses UM's next opponent

Matt Moore talks about his first start of the season 1:34

Matt Moore talks about his first start of the season

UM receiver Jeff Thomas talks about his play 1:52

UM receiver Jeff Thomas talks about his play

Video of dad reacting to baby's shots at doctor's office goes viral 2:26

Video of dad reacting to baby's shots at doctor's office goes viral

Pentagon’s war crimes prosecutor ends media availibility at Gitmo 6:08

Pentagon’s war crimes prosecutor ends media availibility at Gitmo

Feinstein addresses tech firms in hearing: ‘I don’t think you get it’ 1:38

Feinstein addresses tech firms in hearing: ‘I don’t think you get it’

Adam Gase on where Dolphins go after shutout loss to Ravens 1:21

Adam Gase on where Dolphins go after shutout loss to Ravens

  • Greg Cote's Back In My Day: Handshakes

    In his latest Back In My Day video from the Dan LeBatard Show, Greg Cote fondly remembers a day when a handshake was a handshake.

Greg Cote's Back In My Day: Handshakes

View More Video

About Greg Cote

Greg Cote

@gregcote

Greg Cote has been a Miami Herald sports columnist since 1995 and also writes the Random Evidence blog and NFL predictions along with his notorious sidekick the Upset Bird. He has covered Hurricanes football (1984-88), the Dolphins (1990-91) and major events including Super Bowls, NBA Finals, World Series, Stanley Cup, Olympics and World Cup.
Read Greg Cote's Random Evidence blog at http://blogs.herald.com/random_evidence/