Dolphins’ arch enemy (guess who) takes over No. 1 in Herald’s latest NFL QB rankings

Miami’s favorite quarterback -- not -- has overtaken first place after Week 8 in the Miami Herald's latest NFL quarterback season rankings. That would be the Patriots’ Tom Brady surpassing the Chiefs’ Alex Smith, who has led all but one week this season. Seattle’s Russell Wilson climbs to fifth place overall on the strength of a 47.60-point week that gave Wilson his second straight weekly title.

This is the 20th season of our Passer Success System (PASS) rankings, which began in 1998. Our formula is simple and unchanged since its inception, factoring accuracy, yardage, TD-interception ratio and team result. Most major ranking systems such as the NFL's and ESPN's are complicated and percentile based, allowing QBs who miss half a season to still win a title, while our system is cumulative, rewarding players who are consistently productive and avoid injury or benching. Because the rankings are cumulative, players on a bye week take a temporary hit that evens out over the course of a season.

MIAMI HERALD PASS RANKINGS

WEEK 8 TOP 20 (plus Dolphins):

RK LW Player, Team WK8 Season

1 2 Tom Brady, NE 41.65 302.05

2 1 Alex Smith, KC 15.10 286.05

3 4 Drew Brees, NO 37.95 246.55

4 3 Carson Wentz, PHI 22.55 238.15

5 10 Russell Wilson, SEA 47.60 228.40

6 6 Josh McCown, NYJ 37.85 227.00

7 5 Kirk Cousins, WAS 26.15 222.00

8 7 Philip Rivers, LAC 14.60 197.40

9 12 Ben Roethlisberger, PIT 23.85 197.10

10 16 Matt Ryan, ATL 30.70 195.20

11 19 Matthew Stafford, DET 30.15 187.55

12 14 Dak Prescott, DAL 18.15 186.45

13 18 Derek Carr, OAK 25.65 185.70

14 15 Cam Newton, CAR 16.70 183.05

15 8 Aaron Rodgers, GB BYE 182.25

16 21 Case Keenum, MIN 33.40 181.50

17t 20 Deshaun Watson, HOU 31.10 180.95

17t 9 Carson Palmer, ARI BYE 180.95

19 11 Eli Manning, NYG BYE 174.00

20 17 Jameis Winston, TB 8.50 172.65

29 29 Jay Cutler, MIA DNP 118.75

37 38 Matt Moore, MIA 8.80 29.20

Bubble : Jared Goff, LAR, 171.200. Week 8 best : Wilson, SEA, 47.60 (26-41, 452, 4-1 in win). Week 8 worst : Mitch Trubisky, CHI, 1.20 (14-32, 164, 0-1 in loss).