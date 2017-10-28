Soaring Hurricanes, pratfalling Dolphins, hobbling Heat lead latest Hot Button Top 5

1. HURRICANES: No. 8 Miami clicks Heels, moves to 7-0: UM on Saturday won at North Carolina and also beat the natural tendency to lose focus and look ahead, with home games next vs. ranked Virginia Tech and Notre Dame. Must have been those equine blinders Mark Richt had fitted onto UM helmets.
2. DOLPHINS: Embarrassed Fins tumble off national stage: Dolphins’ game in Baltimore on Thursday was first of three in a row in prime time, a franchise first, the 40-0 humiliation an embarrassing pratfall off that national stage. As for Matt Moore’s performance? Let’s just say Jay Cutler has never, ever looked better.
3. HEAT: Early injuries hampering team out the gate: Miami’s 2-2 start entering Saturday’s visit by Boston has been marked by early injuries to key players, notably to Hassan Whiteside. Any team’s fortunes rely on the crapshoot of good health. But is it too much to ask that your team at least stay injury-free for, like, the first week!
4. BASEBALL: Somebody’s long suffering is about to end: As the World Series continues with Game 5 Sunday in Houston, the Los Angeles Dodgers are seeking their first championship since 1988 while the Astros are after their first ever. No matter who wins, celebrating fans may need a quick tutorial in how to throw a parade.
5. UM BASKETBALL: Cloud over Larrañaga as season nears: The season opener for Canes men’s hoops is only 12 days away, and UM is supposed to be really good. But with coach Jim Larrañaga professing innocence but admitting he is the unnamed Miami coach in that FBI recruiting probe, a major distraction welcomes the season.
