Miami's Braxton Berrios (8) celebrates his touchdown with Christopher Herndon IV (23), KC McDermott (52) and Jeff Thomas (4) during the second half of an NCAA college football game against North Carolina in Chapel Hill, N.C., Saturday, Oct. 28, 2017. Miami won 24-19. Gerry Broome AP

Greg Cote

Soaring Hurricanes, pratfalling Dolphins, hobbling Heat lead latest Hot Button Top 5

By Greg Cote

gcote@miamiherald.com

October 28, 2017 5:51 PM

Miami quarterback Malik Rosier (12) passes as North Carolina's Jalen Dalton (97) defends during the second half of an NCAA college football game in Chapel Hill, N.C., Saturday, Oct. 28, 2017. Miami won 24-19.
Gerry Broome AP

1. HURRICANES: No. 8 Miami clicks Heels, moves to 7-0: UM on Saturday won at North Carolina and also beat the natural tendency to lose focus and look ahead, with home games next vs. ranked Virginia Tech and Notre Dame. Must have been those equine blinders Mark Richt had fitted onto UM helmets.

Miami Dolphins quarterback Matt Morre (8) is sacked by Baltimore Ravens Za'Darius Smith (90) and the end of the second quarter at the M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore, Maryland, Oct. 26, 2017.
CHARLES TRAINOR JR ctrainor@miamiherald.com

2. DOLPHINS: Embarrassed Fins tumble off national stage: Dolphins’ game in Baltimore on Thursday was first of three in a row in prime time, a franchise first, the 40-0 humiliation an embarrassing pratfall off that national stage. As for Matt Moore’s performance? Let’s just say Jay Cutler has never, ever looked better.

Miami Heat center Hassan Whiteside, right, sits next to assistant coach Juwan Howard in the second quarter of the Miami Heat vs Indiana Pacers, NBA game at AmericanAirlines Arena in Miami on Saturday, Oct. 21, 2017.
Pedro Portal pportal@miamiherald.com

3. HEAT: Early injuries hampering team out the gate: Miami’s 2-2 start entering Saturday’s visit by Boston has been marked by early injuries to key players, notably to Hassan Whiteside. Any team’s fortunes rely on the crapshoot of good health. But is it too much to ask that your team at least stay injury-free for, like, the first week!

Houston Astros' George Springer beats Los Angeles Dodgers' Cody Bellinger to first base during the sixth inning of Game 3 of baseball's World Series Friday, Oct. 27, 2017, in Houston.
Charlie Riedel AP

4. BASEBALL: Somebody’s long suffering is about to end: As the World Series continues with Game 5 Sunday in Houston, the Los Angeles Dodgers are seeking their first championship since 1988 while the Astros are after their first ever. No matter who wins, celebrating fans may need a quick tutorial in how to throw a parade.

Miami head coach Jim Larranaga answers a question during the Atlantic Coast Conference men's NCAA college basketball media day in Charlotte, N.C., Wednesday, Oct. 25, 2017.
Chuck Burton AP

5. UM BASKETBALL: Cloud over Larrañaga as season nears: The season opener for Canes men’s hoops is only 12 days away, and UM is supposed to be really good. But with coach Jim Larrañaga professing innocence but admitting he is the unnamed Miami coach in that FBI recruiting probe, a major distraction welcomes the season.

About Greg Cote

Greg Cote

@gregcote

Greg Cote has been a Miami Herald sports columnist since 1995 and also writes the Random Evidence blog and NFL predictions along with his notorious sidekick the Upset Bird. He has covered Hurricanes football (1984-88), the Dolphins (1990-91) and major events including Super Bowls, NBA Finals, World Series, Stanley Cup, Olympics and World Cup.
Read Greg Cote's Random Evidence blog at http://blogs.herald.com/random_evidence/