Miami Dolphins and Baltimore Ravens fans watch the game at the M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore, Maryland, Oct. 26, 2017. CHARLES TRAINOR JR ctrainor@miamiherald.com
Greg Cote

How satisfied are you with the Dolphins? (Sorry, we had to ask). Vote in postgame poll

By Greg Cote

gcote@miamiherald.com

October 26, 2017 11:48 PM

Folks, we offer these postgame polls after good games and bad. Even after really bad...

DOLFAN SATISFACTION METER: G7: Time again for the latest installment of the Dolfan Satisfaction Meter postgame polls, this in the wake of Thursday night's 40-0 Dolphins loss at the Baltimore Ravens putting Miami's season record at 4-3. The DSM is a continuous weekly gauge of how Dolfans are feeling about the team and its direction. Right after each game I invite you to share your overall degree of satisfaction. Criteria for voting is your own, but I suggest fans consider the most recent game's performance and caliber of opponent, season as a whole, direction the club is heading and your overall degree of optimism -- all in the context of reasonable expectations. Results are certified official the morning after one full day of voting. In this case that will be around 9 a.m Saturday.

G1: 81.9% (following 19-17 victory at L.A. Chargers)

G2: 4.8% (following 20-6 loss at N.Y. Jets)

G3: 3.8% (following 20-0 loss vs. New Orleans in London)

G4: 9.9% (following 16-10 victory vs. Tennessee)

G5: 79.7% (following 20-17 victory at Atlanta)

G6: 86.1% (following 31-28 victory vs. N.Y. Jets)

G7: Voting now underway (following 40-0 loss at Baltimore)

About Greg Cote

Greg Cote

Greg Cote has been a Miami Herald sports columnist since 1995 and also writes the Random Evidence blog and NFL predictions along with his notorious sidekick the Upset Bird. He has covered Hurricanes football (1984-88), the Dolphins (1990-91) and major events including Super Bowls, NBA Finals, World Series, Stanley Cup, Olympics and World Cup.
Read Greg Cote's Random Evidence blog at http://blogs.herald.com/random_evidence/