Miami Dolphins kicker Cody Parkey (1) kicks the winning field goal in the final seconds of the fourth quarter as they defeat the New York Jets at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida, Oct. 22, 2017. CHARLES TRAINOR JR ctrainor@miamiherald.com
Greg Cote

How satisfied are you with the Dolphins? Vote in our latest DSM postgame poll

By Greg Cote

October 22, 2017 4:35 PM

DOLFAN SATISFACTION METER: G6: Time again for the latest installment of the Dolfan Satisfaction Meter postgame polls, this in the wake of Sunday's 31-28 victory over the visiting vs New York Jets putting Miami's season record at 4-2. The DSM is a continuous weekly gauge of how Dolfans are feeling about the team and its direction. Right after each game I invite you to share your overall degree of satisfaction. Criteria for voting is your own, but I suggest fans consider the most recent game's performance and caliber of opponent, season as a whole, direction the club is heading and your overall degree of optimism -- all in the context of reasonable expectations. Results are certified official the morning after one full day of voting. In this case that will be around 7 a.m. Tuesday.

2017 DSM Results

G1: 81.9% (following 19-17 victory at L.A. Chargers)

G2: 4.8% (following 20-6 loss at N.Y. Jets)

G3: 3.8% (following 20-0 loss vs. New Orleans in London)

G4: 9.9% (following 16-10 victory vs. Tennessee)

G5: 79.7% (following 20-17 victory at Atlanta)

G6: Voting now underway (following 31-28 victory vs. N.Y. Jets)

