Miami Heat guard Dion Waiters greets forward James Johnson, after his dunking against Pacers in the first quarter of the Miami Heat vs Indiana Pacers, NBA game at AmericanAirlines Arena in Miami on Saturday, Oct. 21, 2017.
Greg Cote

Dolphins-Jets, No. 8 Hurricanes, Heat Opening Week lead latest Hot Button Top 5

By Greg Cote

gcote@miamiherald.com

October 21, 2017 10:49 PM

Miami Dolphins wide receiver Jarvis Landry (14) battles with New York Jets cornerback Buster Skrine (41) for yardage in the third quarter as the New York Jets host the Miami Dolphins at Met Life Stadium on Sunday, Sept. 24, 2017.
Al Diaz adiaz@miamiherald.com

1. DOLPHINS: Miami seeks revenge vs. hated, Stinkin' Jets: Dolphins host Jets Sunday with Miami 3-2 and seeking momentum after last week's huge road-rally win in Atlanta. An ESPN poll of 155 players voting anonymously found Jay Cutler named QB they’d least want as teammate. I dunno. I think the Dolphins sort of liked him last week. At least in the second half.

Miami Hurricanes Ahmmon Richards (82) catches a second quarter pass and leaps as Syracuse University defense watches him at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida, Oct. 21, 2017.
CHARLES TRAINOR JR ctrainor@miamiherald.com

2. HURRICANES: No. 8 UM faces dangerous Syracuse: Orange became the new dangerous last week by shocking No. 2 Clemson, which sure helped Mark Richt preach all week to his players not to take Syracuse lightly. Saturday was not a good day for an aspiring College Football Playoff team like UM to lose, with the selection committee's first meeting coming up Oct. 30.

Miami Heat forward James Johnson, dunks against Pacers' Domantas Sabots and Victor Oladipo #4, in the first quarter of the Miami Heat vs Indiana Pacers, NBA game at AmericanAirlines Arena in Miami on Saturday, Oct. 21, 2017.
Pedro Portal pportal@miamiherald.com

3. HEAT: Spo's guys host Indiana in home opener: After losing their season opener at Orlando despite Hassan Whiteside's 26 points and 22 rebounds, Heat hosted Indiana Saturday night in club's 30th home opener. Opinions vary wildly, and we might not know until Christmas how good Miami is. Question is whether the answer will come as a gift or a lump of coal.

Houston Astros' Yuli Gurriel reacts as he scores during the fifth inning of Game 7 of baseball's American League Championship Series against the New York Yankees Saturday, Oct. 21, 2017, in Houston.
David J. Phillip AP

4. BASEBALL: Almost time to get World Serious!: Los Angeles Dodgers and New York Yankees were first teams to three wins in the league championships series and trying to close out the Cubs and Astros. Don Mattingly previously managed Dodgers and Derek Jeter was Yankees icon, so, hey – it’d almost be like the Marlins were practically in the World Series!

Florida Panthers Radim Vrbata (71) skates around Pittsburgh Penguins goalie Matthew Murray (30) after Cats McGinn's score in the first period at the BB&T Center in Sunrise, Florida, Oct. 20, 2017.
CHARLES TRAINOR JR ctrainor@miamiherald.com

5. PANTHERS: Challenge: Do something to make us watch, Cats!: Hurricanes men's basketball is ranked No. 12 in the USA Today/coaches' preseason poll, but we’ll give the 5-spot to our NHL team. Florida has skated to a 2-3 start with 20 goals allowed under new coach Bob Boughner. Time for Cats to show signs this season might be special. For a change.

