NFL Thursday Night: Make it Chiefs driving past Raiders and their sputtering Carr

GREG COTE'S NFL PICK
CHIEFS (5-1) at RAIDERS (2-4)
Line: KC by 3.
Cote's pick: KC 27-17.
TV: 8:25 p.m., CBS/NFLN.
Kansas City, the NFL's final unbeaten team, fell last week, and have the '72 Dolphins ever celebrated earlier in a season or with less fanfare? Oakland comes in more desperate to this Thursday nighter that kicks off NFL Week 7, but this is a tough opponent to see as any sort of remedy in these rivals' 117th all-time meeting. Chiefs have beaten Raiders five straight times, have won nine regular-season road games in a row, and have won 12 straight AFC West games. Andy Reid's got the real deal going on, despite last week’s hiccup. Oakies still a tempting home 'dog here, but until Derek Carr shows he's fully healthy and back to his old self, give me the Injuns. By the way, anybody else getting tired of CBS rookie talking-head Tony Romo predicting every single thing that will happen in a game? I mean, I predict every game. I don't predict every play!
Comments