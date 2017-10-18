Dolphins’ Jay Cutler begins long climb with a (little) bump in Herald’s NFL QB rankings

The Cardinals’ Carson Palmer wins Week 6 honors with a 39.15-point game (unusually low for a winning total) while Alex Smith maintains his season lead over Tom Brady in the Miami Herald's latest NFL quarterback rankings through Week 6. The Dolphins' Jay Cutler - with a 20.55-point game in the upset of Atlanta that ranked 16th for the week -- inches up one spot overall, to 29th place. This is the 20th season of our Passer Success System (PASS) rankings, which began in 1998. Our formula is simple and unchanged since its inception, factoring accuracy, yardage, TD-interception ratio and team result. Most major ranking systems such as the NFL's and ESPN's are complicated and percentile based, allowing QBs who miss half a season to still win a title, while our system is cumulative, rewarding players who are consistently productive and avoid injury or benching. Because the rankings are cumulative, players on a bye week take a temporary hit that evens out over the course of a season.

MIAMI HERALD PASS RANKINGS / WEEK 6

RK LW Player, Team WK6 Season

1 1 Alex Smith, KC 19.30 230.85

2 2 Tom Brady, NE 22.85 223.95

3 3 Aaron Rodgers, GB 0.90 182.25

4 4 Carson Wentz, PHI 27.10 179.20

5 9 Carson Palmer, ARI 39.15 175.85

6 5 Drew Brees, NO 25.30 174.05

7 12 Josh McCown, NYJ 32.70 165.70

8 6 Eli Manning, NYG 17.40 165.30

9 14 Philip Rivers, LAC 35.40 158.65

10 8 Matthew Stafford, DET 13.60 157.40

11 18 Kirk Cousins, WAS 37.50 154.70

12 7 Cam Newton, CAR 9.95 153.80

13 16 Deshaun Watson, HOU 27.25 149.85

14 13 Jared Goff, LAR 15.20 147.45

15 17 Ben Roethlisberger, PIT 26.60 147.05

16 20 Matt Ryan, ATL 25.40 136.85

17 10 Dak Prescott, DAL BYE 135.60

18 11 Russell Wilson, SEA BYE 135.10

19 23 Case Keenum, MIN 26.95 127.70

20 24 Trevor Siemian, DEN 23.80 124.20

29 30 Jay Cutler, MIA 20.55 98.86

Bubble: Andy Dalton, CIN, 123.00. Week 5 best: Palmer, ARI, 39.15 (18-22, 283, 3-1 in win). Week 5 worst: Brian Hoyer, SF, minus-1.30 (4-11, 34, 0-0 in loss).