Miami Hurricanes react after Michael Badgley (15) kicks the winning field goal in the fourth quarter as the University of Miami hosts Georgia Tech at Hard Rock Stadium on Saturday, Oct. 14, 2017.
See if anything beat Heat Opening Week for No. 1 on this week's Hot Button Top 5

October 14, 2017

October 14, 2017 9:23 PM

1. HURRICANES: UM hosts Georgia Tech for ACC lead: Finally beating Florida State last week was bigger for The U symbolically. But hosting Georgia Tech Saturday was a bigger game tangibly, as the No. 11 Canes sought sole possession of the ACC Coastal lead. The road to all the way “back” starts there.

FILE - In this Aug. 16, 2016, file photo, Miami Dolphins offensive line coach Chris Foerster watches as players do drills during practice at NFL football training camp in Davie, Fla.
2. DOLPHINS: Fins carry off-field, on-field woes to Atlanta: The second-worst four-game scoring start in Dolphins history. An assistant coach resigned in a cocaine/stripper scandal. It all goes away Sunday if Dolphins can pull of the NFL upset of the week in Atlanta. You up to the challenge, Fins?

Philadelphia 76ers' Joel Embiid (21) drives toward the basket as Miami Heat's Kelly Olynyk (9) defends during the game at Sprint Center on Oct. 13, 2017 in Kansas City, Missouri.
3. HEAT: It's Opening Week for Miami, NBA: The meaningless six-game exhibition schedule is done, now Miami opens its regular season Wednesday in Orlando, then has its home opener in six days, Saturday vs. Indiana. Soon we see if last season's 30-11 second half was a harbinger or a mirage.

Matt Besler of the United States men's national team reacts as the USA lose to Trinidad and Tobago 2-1 during the FIFA World Cup Qualifier match between Trinidad and Tobago at the Ato Boldon Stadium on October 10, 2017 in Couva, Trinidad And Tobago.
4. SOCCER: Shocker! Embarrassed U.S. men fail to make World Cup: Team USA failed to qualify for men's World Cup for first time since 1986, thanks to humiliating, eliminating 2-1 loss to Trinidad & Tobago that saw coach Bruce Arena resign in shame. Guys, can't you just be half as good as the U.S. women?

Members of the Chicago Cubs celebrate after Game 5 of baseball's National League Division Series against the Washington Nationals, at Nationals Park, Friday, Oct. 13, 2017, in Washington.
5. BASEBALL: AL, NL championship series underway: MLB's final four includes team that just won (Cubs), team that wins the most (Yankees) and team that spends the most (Dodgers). Your process-of-elimination independent rooting interest? Houston Astros, who’ve never won it all dating to 1962 Colt .45s.

