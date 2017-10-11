Carolina quarterback Cam Newton has led Panthers to a 4-1 record and should still be smiling after Thursday night’s game vs. Philadelphia.
Greg Cote

NFL Thursday night football: It’s Cam over Carson in battle of NFC wanna-be powers

By Greg Cote

October 11, 2017 11:40 AM

GREG COTE'S NFL PICK

EAGLES (4-1) at PANTHERS (4-1)

Line: CAR by 3 ½.

Cote's pick: CAR 27-23.

TV: 8:25 p.m., CBS.

Two teams with pay-attention-to-us records meet in a pretty tasty Thursday matchup, but are either the Birds or Cats up to making a run at the NFC title game? Still doubting it. See Carolina and Philly as second-tier playoff conference contenders a good step below the Packers and Falcons, but maybe the winner here will stake a claim. I'm liking Cam Newton at home. He might not respect women sports writers, but Philly's defense better respect that Cam is fully over his offseason shoulder surgery and on a roll. Counterpart Carson Wentz has been really good so far (especially on third downs), but look for Carolina rush-ends Julius Peppers and Charles Johnson to dirty up his pocket pretty good.

About Greg Cote

Greg Cote

@gregcote

Greg Cote has been a Miami Herald sports columnist since 1995 and also writes the Random Evidence blog and NFL predictions along with his notorious sidekick the Upset Bird. He has covered Hurricanes football (1984-88), the Dolphins (1990-91) and major events including Super Bowls, NBA Finals, World Series, Stanley Cup, Olympics and World Cup.
Read Greg Cote's Random Evidence blog at http://blogs.herald.com/random_evidence/