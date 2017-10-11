Smith passes Brady for No. 1, Cutler continues fall in Herald’s Week 5 NFL QB rankings

The Chiefs' Alex Smith wins Week 5 honors with a 51.20-point game and nudges past Patriot Tom Brady for the season lead in the Miami Herald's latest NFL quarterback rankings. The Dolphins' Jay Cutler tumbles a few more spots, to 30th overall.
As the season enters its heart we expand our weekly chart from a Top 15 to a Top 20. This is the 20th season of our Passer Success System (PASS) rankings, which began in 1998. Our formula is simple and unchanged since its inception, factoring accuracy, yardage, TD-interception ratio and team result. Most major ranking systems such as the NFL's and ESPN's are complicated and percentile based, allowing QBs who miss half a season to still win a title, while our system is cumulative, rewarding players who are consistently productive and avoid injury or benching.
Because the rankings are cumulative, players on a bye week take a temporary hit that evens out over the course of a season.
MIAMI HERALD PASS RANKINGS / WEEK 5
RK LW Player, Team WK5 Season
1 2 Alex Smith, KC 51.20 211.55
2 1 Tom Brady, NE 40.15 201.10
3 4 Aaron Rodgers, GB 34.05 181.35
4 10 Carson Wentz, PHI 41.20 152.10
5 3 Drew Brees, NO BYE 148.75
6 5 Eli Manning, NYG 20.25 147.90
7 22 Cam Newton, CAR 50.75 143.85
8 8 Matthew Stafford, DET 28.45 143.80
9 13 Carson Palmer, ARI 29.55 136.70
10 14 Dak Prescott, DAL 32.55 135.60
11 11 Russell Wilson, SEA 25.90 135.10
12 18 Josh McCown, NYJ 33.70 133.00
13 6 Jared Goff, LAR 5.40 132.25
14 16 Philip Rivers, LAC 21.90 123.25
15 19 Andy Dalton, CIN 26.40 123.00
16 21 Deshaun Watson, HOU 29.05 122.60
17 12 Ben Roethlisberger, PIT 11.60 120.45
18 7 Kirk Cousins, WAS BYE 117.20
19 23 Jameis Winston, TB 25.70 115.90
20 9 Matt Ryan, ATL BYE 111.45
30 27 Jay Cutler, MIA 7.60 78.30
Bubble: Tyrod Taylor, BUF, 106.50. Week 5 best: Smith, KC, 51.20 (29-37, 324, 3-0 in win). Week 5 worst: DeShone Kizer, CLE, 0.35 (8-17, 87, 0-1 in loss).
