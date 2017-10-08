Miami Dolphins quarterback Jay Cutler ducks down behind linemen as he looks for a receiver as they play the Tennessee Titans in the second quarter at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida, October 8, 2017.
Miami Dolphins quarterback Jay Cutler ducks down behind linemen as he looks for a receiver as they play the Tennessee Titans in the second quarter at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida, October 8, 2017. CHARLES TRAINOR JR ctrainor@miamiherald.com

Greg Cote

How satisfied are you with the Dolphins? Vote now in latest DSM postgame poll

By Greg Cote

gcote@miamiherald.com

October 08, 2017 5:50 PM

One theory is there are no unsatisfying wins in the NFL. But if there were, this would be close: A 16-10 Miami win, at home, against a Tennessee team without its starting QB, a team that last week gave up 57 points. The Dolphins defense was as good as its offense was bad on Sunday. That's the glass half-full. The D produced six sacks and two fumble recoveries -- the D won the game. But Jay Cutler and the offense were mostly anemic again, producing only six points on their own. With Miami 2-2, the Cutler offense has yet to generate a 20-point game as the schedule toughens from here. Curious on this vote more than most. How satisfied are you with the Dolphins? Vote now:

DOLFAN SATISFACTION METER: G4: Time again for the latest installment of the Dolfan Satisfaction Meter postgame polls, this in the wake of Sunday's 16-10 victory over the visiting Tennessee Titans putting Miami's season record at 2-2. The DSM is a continuous weekly gauge of how Dolfans are feeling about the team and its direction. Right after each game I invite you to share your overall degree of satisfaction. Criteria for voting is your own, but I suggest fans consider the most recent game's performance and caliber of opponent, season as a whole, direction the club is heading and your overall degree of optimism -- all in the context of reasonable expectations. Results are certified official the morning after one full day of voting. In this case that will be around 7 a.m. Tuesday.

2017 Game-by-Game DSM Results

G1: 81.9% (following 19-17 victory at L.A. Chargers)

G2: 4.8% (following 20-6 loss at N.Y. Jets)

G3: 3.8% (following 20-0 loss vs. New Orleans in London)

G4: Voting now underway (following 16-10 victory vs. Tennessee)

