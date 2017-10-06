Cam Newton finds women sports writers “funny”? Well, here’s what I find funny, Cam

2:33 Greg Cote's Back in My Day: Toys Pause

1:24 Panthers goalie Luongo on entering the season with the right mindset

1:13 New Panthers coach Bob Boughner excited about team

2:14 Catastrophic claims specialist help South Florida after Irma

0:31 Tropical Storm Nate dumping heavy rain as it rolls toward Gulf coast

0:44 Aventura police charge woman with animal cruelty

2:58 Trump praises first responders and survivors' bravery in Vegas mass shooting

3:25 Texas gun store owner: Vegas shooting 'grave misusage' of guns

2:10 Battered and bruised, but Cojimar, Cuba is on the mend