Miami’s least-favorite QB (no, not Cutler!) takes over lead in Herald NFL rankings

The man Miami Dolphins fans love to hate, the Patriots' Tom Brady, narrowly nudges past the Chiefs' Alex Smith for the season lead in the Miami Herald's NFL Week 4 quarterback rankings. The Dolphins' Jay Cutler -- not real popular with Miami fans at the moment, either -- slips a couple of more spots, to 27th overall. The Bengals' Andy Dalton wins the Week 4 title with a 51.30-point game, but after a slow start, that isn't enough to put him in the current Top 15 chart as he leaps from 30th place to 19th. This is the 20th season of our Passer Success System (PASS) rankings, which began in 1998. Our formula is simple and unchanged since its inception, factoring accuracy, yardage, TD-interception ratio and team result. Most major ranking systems such as the NFL's and ESPN's are complicated and percentile based, allowing QBs who miss half a season to still win a title, while our system is cumulative, rewarding players who are consistently productive and avoid injury or benching.
MIAMI HERALD PASS RANKINGS / WEEK 4
RK LW Player, Team WK4 Season
1 2 Tom Brady, NE 40.35 160.95
2 1 Alex Smith, KC 39.65 160.35
3 4 Drew Brees, NO 41.40 148.75
4 3 Aaron Rodgers, GB 35.95 147.30
5 7 Eli Manning, NYG 31.40 127.65
6 5 Jared Goff, LAR 29.75 126.85
7 8 Kirk Cousins, WAS 21.00 117.20
8 9 Matthew Stafford, DET 22.45 115.35
9 6 Matt Ryan, ATL 15.10 111.45
10 11 Carson Wentz, PHI 23.10 110.90
11 16 Russell Wilson, SEA 35.75 109.20
12 12 Ben Roethlisberger, PIT 21.80 108.85
13 21 Carson Palmer, ARI 37.85 107.15
14 13 Dak Prescott, DAL 22.60 103.05
15 10 Derek Carr, OAK 12.15 101.65
27 25 Jay Cutler, MIA 17.20 70.70
Bubble: Philip Rivers, LAC, 101.35. Week 4 best: Andy Dalton, CIN, 51.30 (25-30, 286, 4-0 in win). Week 4 worst: Matt Cassel, TEN, minus-6.95 (4-10, 21, 0-2 in loss).
Comments