Canes QB Malik Rosier, dodging a Toledo tackle Saturday, ranks third in Herald’s latest State Offensive Player of the Year rankings.
Canes QB Malik Rosier, dodging a Toledo tackle Saturday, ranks third in Herald’s latest State Offensive Player of the Year rankings. Charles Trainor Jr./MiamiHerald
Canes QB Malik Rosier, dodging a Toledo tackle Saturday, ranks third in Herald’s latest State Offensive Player of the Year rankings. Charles Trainor Jr./MiamiHerald

Greg Cote

After state teams roll rare 7-0, 2 Hurricanes contending in latest offensive rankings

By Greg Cote

gcote@miamiherald.com

October 02, 2017 1:08 PM

After a big, history-equaling week for college football in the state of Florida, two Miami Hurricanes place high in the Herald’s latest State Offensive Player of the Year (SOPY) rankings.

All seven state FBS-level teams won this past weekend -- only the second time that has happened. The only other time the state rolled a 7-0 was Oct. 5, 2013. The state also has a record-tying four schools in the latest Associated Press Top 25: Miami 13th, South Florida 18th, Florida 21st and now UCF 25th. (What were the odds the one not ranked would be preseason No. 3 Florida State?).

In our latest “state Heisman” offensive rankings UM’s Malik Rosier and Mark Walton check in third and fourth, respectively. Our weekly rankings measure the most productive quarterbacks, running backs and receivers from the state's seven FBS teams: Miami, Florida, Florida State, FIU, FAU, UCF and South Florida. The rankings are cumulative but based weekly on average points per game: Total points divided by number of games a player's team has played. This keeps the comparison level even because not all teams have played same number of games. Our simple formula awards a half-point for every passing yard and one point for every rushing or receiving yard, with six points for every TD scored or thrown.

SOPY Top 10 entering Week 6:

RK LW Player, School-Pos. Average Total/Games

1 1 McKenzie Milton-UCF qb 209.83 629.5-3

2 3 Quinton Flowers-SoFla qb 190.40 952-5

3 4 Malik Rosier-Miami qb 189.00 567-3

4 2 Mark Walton-Miami rb 170.67 512-3

5 5 Alex McGough-FIU qb 133.13 532.5-4

6 7 Devin Singletary, FAU-rb 120.20 601-5

7 9 D'Ernest Johnson, SoFla rb 106.00 530-5

8 8 Darius Tice-SoFla rb 97.00 485-5

9 – Adrian Killins-UCF rb 96.67 290-3

10 6 Travis Homer-Miami rb 90.67 272-3

Bubble: Malik Davis-Florida rb, 87.00. Other team leader: Auden Tate, FSU rec, 81.33. Week 5 best: Milton-UCF, 232.5 points. Season best: Flowers-SoFla, 276 points (Week 3).

Cote's State of the State rankings: 1. Miami (3-0); 2. South Florida (5-0); 3. Florida (3-1); 4. Florida State (1-2); 5. UCF (3-0); 6. FIU (3-1); 7. FAU (2-3).

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Greg Cote's Back in My Day: Toys

Greg Cote's Back in My Day: Toys 2:33

Greg Cote's Back in My Day: Toys
Greg Cote's Back in My Day: Straws 2:53

Greg Cote's Back in My Day: Straws
Greg Cote's Back in My Day - Pencils! 8:14

Greg Cote's Back in My Day - Pencils!

View More Video

About Greg Cote

Greg Cote

@gregcote

Greg Cote has been a Miami Herald sports columnist since 1995 and also writes the Random Evidence blog and NFL predictions along with his notorious sidekick the Upset Bird. He has covered Hurricanes football (1984-88), the Dolphins (1990-91) and major events including Super Bowls, NBA Finals, World Series, Stanley Cup, Olympics and World Cup.
Read Greg Cote's Random Evidence blog at http://blogs.herald.com/random_evidence/